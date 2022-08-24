BJP’s nationalism and the Opposition’s predicament

BJP workers gather for the tiranga yatra in Mangaluru on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The most important reason why the Opposition parties, more so the Congress party, have failed to put up a challenge to the BJP in the national election is their inability to counter the saffron party’s nationalistic agenda. Since coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the BJP has made several appeals to the people to perform activities that have helped build the party’s image that it is the upholder of nationalism in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past few years, with the appeals and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — such as the chanting of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in public places and encouraging people to aggressively campaign for respecting the national anthem — the BJP seems to have employed nationalism as an effective tool to mobilise popular support.

Concerted campaigns

Even earlier, the Prime Minister’s appeal for “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and “Yoga Divas” had found resonance with a large number of people. His “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign was only the latest in such efforts.

From the start, the Opposition parties were on the backfoot, for opposing the campaign would have meant being branded anti-national and supporting it would have meant supporting his policy. In the end, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign helped the BJP completely monopolise the issue of nationalism, leaving the Opposition clueless.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is enough evidence to suggest that such initiatives of Mr. Modi have not helped in boosting the country’s prospects. But they have certainly helped in deepening the feeling of nationalism among the people.

Evidence from surveys conducted across States gives a clear indication of the people’s anxieties about various issues . Of the 30 Assembly elections held in the past few years, in almost all the States, the voters expressed concern about rising prices and increased unemployment. Yet, the BJP registered significant electoral successes.

In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP managed to retain power in all four States despite more than 80% of people expressing concern about rising prices. It is also important to note that the BJP’s national vote share almost doubled from 18.6% in 2009 to 37.4% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Indians voted for the BJP in 2014 in a big way not because they supported the party’s nationalistic agenda, but because of the anti-incumbency against the UPA government. Supporters of many non-BJP parties including the Congress, especially their traditional supporters — Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs — voted for the BJP. Since then, Opposition parties have tried to reconnect with their voters by highlighting the issues of price rise and unemployment, only to come up short in front of the BJP’s nationalistic fervour.

Numbers speak

Evidence from the Lokniti–CSDS–Azim Premji University (APU) study suggests that advocacy for chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is widely approved by Indians. Exactly 50% of the people surveyed favoured punishment for those who did not chant Bharat Mata ki Jai, while only about 28% opposed punishment.

The national anthem has long been viewed as a symbol of national unity. It is customary to sing the national anthem at public events. The survey indicates that 59% supported punishment for those who did not stand up during the national anthem while 23% opposed it.

The Opposition parties’ inability to counter the BJP’s politics of nationalism is evident from their reaction to the two important decisions of the BJP after it got re-elected in 2019 — dilution of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Most Opposition parties failed to oppose these policies. On Article 370, there are disagreements over the measures accompanying the dilution and the subsequent policy of the government, but hardly any party has demanded that Article 370 be reinstated. Similarly, most political parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi case and were seen trying to show their support for the temple before the bhoomi poojan in Ayodhya.

Between 2014 and 2019, the BJP has managed a phenomenal expansion of its support base in rural India while keeping its support base in the urban parts intact. The BJP’s ideological assertion by using nationalist symbols has led to a paradigmatic shift in Indian politics. In the past few years, freedom of choice on nationalistic expression has also become a contentious issue. There is little doubt that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign will only help the BJP reap electoral dividends in the upcoming elections.

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).