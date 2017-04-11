Better control, more efficiency

How much does political commitment matter in the success of a scheme such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme? Does the ability of local politicians to control bureaucrats in charge of implementation help in the effectiveness of the scheme in rural villages?

A paper published in the American Political Science Review in December 2016, titled “Politicians, Bureaucrats, and Development”, by Saad Gulzar and Benjamin J. Pasquale argues that implementation of the scheme is significantly better in administrative blocks and villages that fall contiguously within Assembly constituency boundaries. That is, if politicians have undivided influence over a bureaucratic area (the block), they can better oversee the scheme’s implementation unlike the case where the block is split among multiple Assembly segments.

In order to prove this, the researchers map out political (constituency level) and administrative (block/village level) boundaries and use GIS tools to identify different forms of overlaps. They then compare MGNREGS implementation in unsplit and split blocks, i.e. blocks and villages that fall under multiple political constituencies and otherwise. The variables used to evaluate implementation are the number of workdays created in the block and the total number of people who worked on the scheme’s projects.

Using regression models they find out that compared to unsplit blocks, there are fewer people employed in MGNREGS in split blocks, and even among them, the number of workdays is lower.

Political representatives, they hypothesise, are better able to claim credit for the success of the scheme if block development officers directly report only to them and not to other political representatives. This effect is mitigated if blocks are split between constituencies held by politicians of the same party. It also means that if blocks are split between the same party representatives, they are better able to control bureaucrats.

The larger implication of this paper relates to the multiple overlaps of governance between political and administrative boundaries. And that politicians can actually exercise positive influence on welfare schemes if they get the incentive to do so unlike the perception that politicians merely use such schemes for rent-seeking and patronage. In the case of the MGNREGS, the falling of its jurisdiction under political boundaries allows for greater accountability of the political representative. Hence there is better implementation.