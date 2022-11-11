Farewell speeches of judges — amusing, sober or reflective — provide many insights about them as people

In India, Supreme Court judges retire at the “young” age of 65. Some argue that their retiring age should be increased to 70. Senior advocate V.J. Taraporevala’s rollicking Tales from the Bench and the Bar recounts an anecdote about the 103-year-old Federal Judge Wesley Ernest Brown who presided over trials with a tube under his nose feeding him oxygen. Apparently, federal court judges in the U.S. could continue on the Bench if they exhibited “good behaviour”. Judge Brown would confide in lawyers during lengthy trials about his doubts of lasting out the case, adding, “At this age I am not even buying green bananas”.

Judge Brown may not have believed in cultivating hobbies, unlike Justice Vivian Bose, whom Chief Justice M. Hidayatullah described as “a successful lawyer, a great judge, a seasoned scout, photographer, magician, water-diviner and traveller. What more could we expect of a man?”

After years of spending countless hours reading legal briefs and hearing cases, a judge is finally free on retirement day. Outgoing Chief Justice R.M. Lodha, who fought for judicial independence in his last days at the court, expressed his relief in cricketing terms: “There is no second innings for me. I want my freedom”. Some judges remain sought after for their expertise even after retirement. For some, retirement is just the beginning. George H. Gadbois Jr. records Chief Justice M.C. Mahajan saying, at a farewell dinner, that he was going to “assume the role of agitator, because nothing succeeds in this country more than agitation”.

A retiring Supreme Court judge begins his last day by accompanying the Chief Justice of India on the Ceremonial Bench. The judge receives the gratitude and accolades of the leaders of the Bar. The judge then attends a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in the evening. Generally, farewell speeches give us many insights about the judge and are often memorable. Sometimes, judges talk about the bonhomie they share with their colleagues. In Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Abhinav Chandrachud recounts how Chief Justice S.R. Das, in 1959, “hilariously lampooned” Justice A.K. Sarkar, a bachelor: “My brother Sarkar has been an onlooker on the highway of life. He attends dinner but does not eat; he sees other people eat. He has joined many bridal processions but has not married. But I do not know whether he will change his mind”.

Sometimes, farewell speeches are sober. Chief Justice Dipak Misra, whose tenure was scarred by a press conference by four senior judges and a failed impeachment proposal by Opposition parties, said: “History can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don’t judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective”. And Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who faced allegations of sexual harassment during his tenure, took the rare step of writing a letter to the media applauding the “maturity” and “character” of journalists who prevented “canards and falsehood” when the judiciary was keeping an “ambush or two at bay”.

The farewell speech of Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, who headed a successful Collegium which brought down judicial vacancies, was marked by introspective humility. “When you ultimately judge me as a judge, I would like to say that I may be judged as a very ordinary judge, but one who greatly enjoyed the job,” he said.

And sometimes, the farewell speech can even touch upon the slow delivery of justice in India. Justice R. Banumathi spoke of how she herself was a victim of judicial delay, for complicated legal procedures prevented her family from getting compensation for the death of her father who died in a bus accident.

At the recent farewell organised for Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, now Chief Justice, shared a conversation they had with each other. Justice Lalit was once told by a Chief Justice that it was best for a judge to “meet (intellectually) a lawyer than try to beat him in court”. That Chief Justice was none other than Justice Chandrachud’s father.

