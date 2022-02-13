Are you a party animal or a wallflower?

Group of joyful people celebrating New Year or Birthday party. Man and woman characters in hats having fun and having toast with confetti and balloons. Vector illustration | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you a party animal or a wallflower?

“Do you enjoy going to parties?”

“Parties? I guess I enjoy attending one every now and then. But I’m not what you might call a party animal.”

“A party animal? Is that someone who enjoys going to parties?”

“Yes, that’s right! He’s someone who really looks forward to them. Not only that, he’s someone who actively participates in the events at the party. Like dancing, games, etc.”

“In other words, a party animal is someone who is outgoing. He’s not someone who goes to a party and sits in a corner, watching people.”

“A party animal will definitely not be sitting in a corner. He may very well be the life of the party.”

“I see. He’s someone who makes sure that he and the others at the party have a good time.”

“That’s right! By the way, it doesn’t have to be a ‘he’ all the time. A woman can be a party animal as well.”

“I see. I don’t think there’s anyone in my family who’s a party animal.”

“I have quite a few friends who are party animals. Every weekend they need to enjoy themselves by going to some party or the other. By the way, if you don’t like the use of the word ‘animal’, you can call such an individual a ‘party person’. I’m told that my new boss, Anuradha, is a party person.”

“That’s what I heard too. She threw a party for the people in your department, didn’t she? Did you and your friends enjoy yourselves?”

“The party was absolutely boring! Most of the people who turned up were wallflowers.”

“Wallflowers? I didn’t know that people could be called wallflowers!”

“They certainly can —especially, in informal contexts. When you refer to someone as being a wallflower, what you’re suggesting is that the individual is very shy. This individual doesn’t like attending social events, and when she does, she makes sure she doesn’t attract the attention of others. She prefers not to be noticed.”

“You keep saying ‘she’. Does this mean the word can only be used with women?”

“Mostly with women. But it can be used with men as well. These individuals because they are shy, don’t participate in any of the activities. They merely stand around observing others.”

“How about this example? I have known Sujatha all my life. No one in their right mind would say that she is a wallflower.”

“I agree with you entirely. Sujatha is definitely not a wallflower. Her sister, on the other hand, is the opposite. She’s a very shy person. She’s definitely a wallflower. As for you, my dear friend, you’re no shrinking violet.”

“Shrinking violet? Isn’t that the name of a flower?”

“Very good. It is the name of a flower. When used with people, it has more or less the same meaning as ‘wallflower’.”

“In other words, a timid or shy person is a shrinking violet.”

“That’s right! My friend Ramesh was a shrinking violet during his teenage years.”

“Really? He’s no longer a shrinking violet, that’s for sure.”

“Here’s another example. This is a time to take tough decisions. You can’t afford to be a shrinking violet, Mala.”

“Hear no evil, speak no evil and you’ll never be invited to a party.”

-Oscar Wilde

upendrankye@gmail.com