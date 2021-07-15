Awards cannot be doled out

15 July 2021 00:15 IST

Care needs to be taken to ensure that only those deserving of awards receive them

The Delhi Chief Minister recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider awarding an “Indian Doctor” the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour. “By an ‘Indian doctor’, I mean the entire medical community — all doctors, nurses and paramedics should be given the award, collectively,” he wrote. He requested the Prime Minister to change the rules if the current rules do not permit conferment on any group as such.

While this is a great gesture, changing the rules would open a Pandora’s box and erase the sanctity attached to this prestigious award. There is no doubt that doctors need to be honoured for their relentless and dedicated service during the pandemic. But there were many who also fleeced patients and the kin of the deceased by exploiting their helplessness and desperation. Many private hospitals charged exorbitant amounts for treatment. Should these plunderers also be grouped with those who worked selflessly and be part of the honour?

Paying compensation

Rather than eulogising their services, the Chief Minister could have at least ensured that the doctors and nurses were paid their salaries on time. Several doctors and nurses went on strike because they were not paid. According to the Indian Medical Association, 798 doctors died in the second wave. With Delhi recording the highest number of such fatalities (128 doctors), the Chief Minister should have paid an ex gratia amount of ₹1 crore to each of them. The Delhi government had, in April 2020, announced ₹1 crore in ex gratia for families of front-line workers who die of the infection while on duty. But most of the families of the doctors have not been paid. Nor have the kin of policemen who died of the infection while on duty. The wife of a deceased constable knocked on the doors of Delhi High Court claiming the promised amount. The hearing is scheduled for July 28.

While doctors and paramedics rendered yeoman service during the pandemic, other front-line workers, including the police, too contributed at grave risk to their lives.

Meanwhile, while the local courts in New Delhi have reprimanded the Delhi Police for their handling of the riots and fined them ₹25,000 for mishandling of cases related to the riots, 25 personnel of the Delhi Police have staked their claim for the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, citing their role in the Delhi riots last year. Among them is the then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ved Prakash Surya, who was seen standing next to BJP leader Kapil Mishra when Mr. Mishra was delivering a controversial speech a day before the riots broke out. Even the Joint Commissioner of Police has entered the fray.

Choosing the awardees

Every individual will exaggerate his role in the riots to stake his claim. Much would depend on the projection of the individual’s role in a manner that would be convincing enough to consider the case for award of a medal. In such rigmarole, the possibility of the wrong persons getting awarded cannot be ruled out. The deserving ones who are left out get demoralised and shy away from exposing themselves to risk.

According to a senior official of Delhi Police, a high-powered committee of senior officials goes through every case thoroughly. Depending on the degree of bravery displayed by each, a few are recommended for the gallantry medals while others are recommended for the Police Commissioner’s Commendation Disc.

There is always a proclivity for officers to garner gallantry medals as these carry monthly allowances and other perks such as free travel by train with a companion and even a rent-free landline telephone. Officers cannot operate in isolation and they are accompanied by their subordinates. Utmost care needs to be taken to ensure that the deserving among the lower ranks are not left out when they have displayed bravery in dealing with unruly elements at grave risk to their own lives.

M.P. Nathanael is Inspector General of Police (Retd), CRPF