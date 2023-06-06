Australian PM hopes for close Sino-Indian ties

June 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, June 5: The Australian Prime Minister, Mr. Gough Whitlam, to-day expressed the hope that it would be possible for India and China — the two biggest nations in the world — to co-operate and co-exist. Interviewed on the “Personal View” programme of the Delhi Television, Mr. Whitlam said that India and China were two neighbours who were making determined efforts to develop by different methods. “The world must hope that they do succeed in their efforts to become prosperous and use their vast human resources.” Asked if Australia would play the role of an intermediary between India and China, Mr. Whitlam replied: “I have not thought of that.” Answering another question, the Australian leader said that it would be advantageous if there were some arrangements under which the countries in the South-East Asian region could regularly get together to exchange views. Such an arrangement would not be like a military pact nor an organisation in which Great Powers dominated, he added. Mr. Whitlam said Australia no longer desired to look up to Britain as a father. “Britain is a brother country.” His Government was trying to change the laws relating to appeals to the Privy Council in London.