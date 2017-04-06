Anniversary analyses

The simple building of the Israeli state archives is a wonder that has not been explored by many Indians despite the fact that it has been 25 years since India and Israel established formal diplomatic ties. It is in this building that letters from Indians are stored, addressed to leaders like Golda Meir and Shimon Peres, just to convey appreciation of Israel’s ability to triumph against forces opposed to it.

After the setback of the war of 1962 with China and the pyrrhic victory of the 1965 war with Pakistan, young and old Indians alike found the spectacular victory of Israel in the 1967 war fifty years ago inspiring and fan letters from India began to pour into Israel with queries and appreciation for the ‘brave’ Israelis.

Most of these ‘civil society letters’ poured in the late 1960s and in the early 1970s. Though not of much historical sentiment, these letters written following the Six-Day War of 1967 show how Israel’s supporters romanticised the country besieged on all sides by hostile powers.

The war of 1967 which built much of the Israeli legends of valour was not the first war that the tiny country won. Israel fought a war soon after its birth in 1948. This was followed by the 1956 Suez war which provided a battlefield victory but drew diplomatic criticism for the uneasy partnership of Israel with the U.K. and France.

The war of 1967 was special as Israel finally got the Jewish holy sites from the control of Jordan, including Old Jerusalem. Though negotiations for the peace treaty with Jordan and Egypt would go on for years for settling the outcome of the 1967 war, the fact was that the war, brief and surgical in execution, achieved its goal of defeating all the “frontline states”.

Four years on

India’s hero of its own brief war soon after, in 1971, the late Lt. General J.F.R. Jacob, had his brush with a similarly well-executed plan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. General Jacob, who features in the famous photograph of surrender of Pakistan forces in Dhaka, loved to recount how the brevity of the fierce war of 1971 was the result of careful calculation of the Indian military commanders and political leadership. Following the war, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi took a difficult decision during the Shimla Pact of 1972, and freed 93,000 Pakistani soldiers for the sake of post-war reconciliation with Pakistan.

June 2017 marks the half century of that defining military victory of Israel which also bears similarity with the India-Pakistan war of 1971. But the war of 1967 is also a reminder that war could be the product of failed diplomacy, but such wars as of 1967 and 1971 also demand post-war successful diplomacy and negotiation for a just settlement of issues.