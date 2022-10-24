Ancient stewardship now stamped on the present

There are several examples — in water management for instance — of how our ancestors showed they were part of a super generation

There are several examples — in water management for instance — of how our ancestors showed they were part of a super generation

Two pieces of news have had me captive under their spell over the past few days. The first is a promotion video from the film PS1, where the lead actor, Chiyyan Vikram, highlights the magnificent deeds of an almost divine king. The second is about a non-descript samadhi marked by an oblong Shiva lingam in Udayalur, Tamil Nadu. Being the Jal Shakti Minister, what struck me was this king’s relationship with water, so much so that the novel this film is based on is called Ponniyin Selvan (PS), or ‘Son of the Cauvery’. This king’s genius shines resplendently in the Brihadisvara temple (Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu) and his humility seems so endearing in his simple samadhi.

The king that we are talking about — radiant as the sun and as majestic as the seas that he had mastered — is Raja-Dhi-Raj, ‘Rajakesari’ ‘Arulmoli’ Raja Raja Chola I. The renewed interest in him is yet another instance of the Indic revolution; of our forefathers who ruled by the principles laid down by our Dharma Shastras and who considered themselves mere servants of god and his disciples.

Raja Raja Chola I was not the first Chola King to focus on water. The illustrious Karikala Chola created the great anicut of Kallanai (Tamil Nadu), one of the oldest water regulatory structures and a heritage irrigation structure that is still in use today. The great/grand anicut with its multiple channels still ensures that the waters of the Cauvery reach the fields. But what Raja Raja Chola did that stood out against the sheer daring of his ancestors was the establishment of an astute governance model.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Parliament highlighted “historical evidence in the village of Uttaramerur... in Tamil Nadu” and how “stone inscriptions on the panchayat system prevalent during the Chola empire” explained how “every village was categorized as Kudumbu, which we call the ward today. One representative from these kudumbus was sent to the General Assembly, as it happens today”. The people had the right to recall if any candidate/representative failed to declare details of his property. The Chola kings granted autonomy to village councils to make decisions about their villages while the kingdom held the power of audit over them. One of the most remarkable strategies of the great king to unify the land under him was to convert landlords into dependent government servants which gave the kingdom stability and made the king and his central cabinet the fulcrum around which the kingdom operated.

Water management of the highest order

As dictated by Visnu and Vasistha’s Dharma Shastras as well as Chanakya’s Arthashastra, instructions on water management were followed by him closely. The king’s focus on water conservation and rainwater harvesting were such that his kingdom had thousands of ancient tanks serving communities; there were well-laid down rules for planning and the management of water. These tanks were never large as they were built according to the topography of the Deccan plateau. Surprisingly, every village had a Neerkatti, in-charge of irrigation, who supplied water from these tanks to the fields by following a schedule. All these activities were under the watchful eye of the village council which discussed, planned and managed the resources judiciously. The Parakesarivarman inscriptions highlight the punishment for unauthorised withdrawal of water. One of the astounding facts is the parameter for utilisation of water against the capacity of the tank that they tried to maintain. This minimum parameter, of 2.5 times, is still used by the Government when it comes to planning and building dams.

When it came to governance, Raja Raja Chola I was not only a micro manager of the highest order but also an ambitious planner and an executor-par-excellence like his forefathers. In his lifetime, he built over 5,000 dams and set up a water ministry. Some such as the Uyyakondan channel (985-1013 AD) are still functional. During the time of the Cholas, the work of water and flood management was considered to be a pious duty; a myth is that Lord Shiva himself descended to strengthen flood banks following the prayers of an old woman. One more aspect of the sophistication of his methods was the provision to effect the cost equivalent to labour for various works of irrigation and water management — which is followed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Inscriptions have shown that the government and people used to work together for water conservation — again followed by the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Other examples

We really do not have to look for new theories and practices in water conservation. We just have to revisit the past. Our great kings have been wiser than most of us can even begin to comprehend. When Kempegowda began to work on his dream city of Bengaluru, his mother only had two pieces of advice — ‘ Keregalam Kattu, and Marangalam Nedu (Build lakes, plant trees’). The Pallavas had a separate body for lake management called the “ Eri Varyam”. King Rudradaman of Junagadh, Gujarat, spent all of his personal fortune repairing the embankments of lake Sudarshana when it was destroyed in a cloud burst. We all know that Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife, but not many know what the Rani Ki Vav (or the queen’s stepwell) in Gujarat is; it was built by queen Udayamati which some say was in memory of King Bhimdev — also a symbol of love, wherein a heritage structure quenches the thirst of millions.

What does a great kingdom mean? Does being powerful and prosperous count as greatness? Or is it something else? For me, one vital ingredient is empathy — a kingdom having it along with the above is truly great. Be it water or something else, empathy lies at the beating heart of a great empire. And empathy is something that our great ancestors practised. Our ancestors were a super generation ahead of its times, but tightly fastened to the teachings of the past. As the great king’s story is retold to a wide-eyed audience, may his life serve as a reminder of the same virtues that course in our veins.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India