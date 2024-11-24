Addressing illegal immigration, a role for India, and global cooperation

Illegal immigration is a global issue that affects economies, social cohesion, and national security. Countries worldwide, including the United States and many European nations, face increasing pressure from undocumented migrants, sparking debates on balancing humanitarian responsibility with national security. India faces immigration challenges, both domestically and in terms of emigration to western nations. A recent report showed that nearly 9,00,000 undocumented Indians were caught in the U.S., with half of them being from Gujarat. As a rising global power, India has an opportunity to lead efforts for regulated migration, reduce illegal routes, and promote international cooperation.

Illegal immigration affects all regions. In the U.S., (now President-elect) Donald Trump’s hardline approach (in his first tenure), which included calls for mass deportations, has generated significant debate. Large-scale deportations are estimated to cost the U.S., $315 billion, with long-term expenses reaching nearly $968 billion over a decade. Beyond the financial impact, this approach risks losing skilled labour, reducing tax revenues, and separating families. These challenges highlight the need for coordinated action to address the root causes of illegal immigration worldwide.

India’s domestic experience

India has its own challenges. Some of the northeastern States such as Assam and West Bengal have seen considerable migration from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar. This influx has raised concerns about employment, social stability, and cultural preservation. In response, India has introduced measures such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). While these initiatives have sparked controversy, they underline India’s efforts to balance national security with humanitarian obligations. India’s experience shows the importance of fair and effective solutions.

India-U.S. collaboration

India and the U.S. could benefit significantly from a coordinated approach to immigration policy. By sharing best practices and intelligence, both countries can better address security concerns, streamline legal migration, and reduce incentives for illegal immigration. Cooperation could enhance security and foster economic stability and family unity.

Some potential areas of cooperation between India and the U.S. include, first, enhanced border security. By jointly working to secure borders, using technology and intelligence sharing, both nations could more effectively prevent illegal crossings.

The second area is streamlined migration processes. Simplifying and expediting legal migration channels would reduce wait times and incentivise lawful immigration, making it easier for migrants to follow legal pathways.

The third area would be economic development initiatives. Programmes that promote economic growth in high-migration regions could address root causes, providing stability and opportunity locally.

The fourth is in humanitarian assistance. Joint efforts to provide aid and support to migrants and refugees would promote safety and dignity, reducing the need to pursue illegal channels.

India could also take a proactive role in supporting the voluntary return of undocumented Indian migrants. Partnerships with U.S. immigration agencies could enable an agreed-upon repatriation process, with the Indian government covering part of the expenses to help returning citizens reintegrate into society. This initiative would offer a humane, organised solution, allowing India to address illegal immigration with compassion and responsibility.

Efforts to curb illegal immigration may also help strengthen India’s relationship with the U.S. President-elect, who is viewed as a transactional leader and may be inclined to reciprocate with favourable policies or support in other areas. This collaboration could thus bring mutual benefits in multiple spheres of bilateral interest.

Western countries should consider their approach to unauthorised migration from stable democracies such as India. Allowing unauthorised migration from democracies disrupts the sovereignty and governance in these countries. To respect human rights, western nations should prioritise legal migration channels and support democratic governments rather than enabling illegal migration.

India’s role at the United Nations

India’s influence at the United Nations positions it to advocate global solutions to illegal immigration. India can propose resolutions that emphasise border security, fair treatment of migrants, and efficient repatriation processes. Leading efforts to create internationally agreed protocols, India can play a central role in fostering a migration system that is both secure and humane.

By collaborating with nations that frequently receive Indian migrants, such as the U.S. and European countries, India can establish clear, lawful migration pathways and work towards combating human trafficking and illegal immigration networks.

Illegal immigration is a complex global issue that requires coordinated, multilateral action. India, as a rising global power, is well-positioned to lead by promoting regulated migration, supporting the return of undocumented migrants, and encouraging international cooperation. Working with partners such as the U.S., India can create a more humane, effective immigration system, setting an example for addressing one of the world’s most pressing challenges with compassion, cooperation, and shared responsibility. This partnership also has the potential to benefit India in its relationship with the U.S., as a transactional approach could see both sides reaping rewards for mutual efforts.

Americai V. Narayanan, a Green Card holder returnee from the United States, is a member of the Indian National Congress and a political and economic analyst. He has been a long-standing advocate for global cooperation on humanitarian and development issues