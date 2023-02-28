AAP on the defensive

February 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rode to power in Delhi and Punjab on an anti-corruption plank. Today, with its leaders embroiled in corruption cases, the party appears to be on the defensive on the issue.

The AAP won the Delhi Assembly polls in 2015 and then in 2020. After its emphatic win in the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP insisted that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. To indicate this, in March last year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline number and urged the people to share their corruption-related complaints. This generated an appreciable response.

But soon after, the party’s woes began to pile up. Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in July in Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case; he is now lodged in prison.

On February 23 this year, AAP legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta from Punjab’s Bathinda (Rural) Assembly segment was arrested by Vigilance Bureau in an alleged bribery case, days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was arrested in the same case. Mr. Garg was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh.

A few days later, the party found itself once again in the eye of the storm when Deputy Chief Minister in the Delhi government Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged liquor scam.

The AAP government is set to complete one year in Punjab, but State politics is on the boil. All the key Opposition parties — the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party — have been cornering the incumbent government on its alleged failure to take stern action against its party members facing corruption charges. All of them have accused the AAP of shielding its members by taking ‘cosmetic’ action and nothing more.

The AAP, however, has been boasting that it is the only party that has been taking ‘action’ against those faced with corruption cases, including its own leaders. After the arrest of Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Mr. Mann asserted that the party believes that the “law is equal for all and the government has a zero-tolerance policy on graft.”

In the dock

Two instances have particularly put the party in the dock. In May last year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed Dr. Vijay Singla, who was the Health Minister, from his Cabinet for allegedly seeking “one per cent cut in tender allotment and purchase of goods related to the department”. Dr. Singla was later arrested by the Punjab Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and remanded to judicial custody for three days. The Chief Minister publicly stated that Dr. Singla had admitted to his crime and asked the police to register a case against him. Dr. Singla was sent to jail. Later, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Curiously, however, Dr. Singla was not expelled from the party.

Similarly, this year, Fauja Singh Sarari, the then Food Processing and Horticulture Minister in the AAP government, who was embroiled in an ‘audio clip’ controversy, quit from the Cabinet. Interestingly, the party asserted that Mr. Sarari had quit the post on account of “personal reasons.” By accepting Mr. Sarari’s resignation, the AAP seemed to have found a way to extricate itself from a tricky situation. There was no independent probe into the controversy.

The party also did not exactly cover itself in glory by inducting Dr. Balbir Singh into the Cabinet and giving him charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Last year, Dr. Balbir was sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment in an assault case filed by his sister-in-law. The court granted him and others bail. The AAP’s decision once again stood uneasy with its claim of being different from legacy parties.

The AAP nurtures grand ambitions of expanding its presence across the country. It continues to use its ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards corruption as a ploy to gain support outside Punjab in other States. But for a party that was born out of an anti-corruption movement, its handling of a slew of corruption cases has been less than satisfactory and could only lead to more questions from the Opposition. Such developments could even bring about a change of perception about the party, which the AAP cannot afford.