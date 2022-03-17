  • While the State has ranked high on several social and sustainable development parameters, its inability to spur production, develop infrastructure and generate employment was telling.
  • The undivided CPI embraced a vision plan was in 1956 and successive governments thereafter prioritised welfare over growth with commendable outcomes. But what makes the present vision radically different is that it refocuses on accelerating production and growth with the aid of ‘private investment’, once anathema to the Left parties, while not forgoing the government’s commitment to welfarism or environment conservation.
  • The state budget has sought private investment for industrial facilitation parks under public sector units to augment industrial growth and proposed to set up four science parks, at ₹1,000 crore, in three years for applied scientific research in highly specialised areas such as microbiomes and genomics.