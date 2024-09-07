A tourism policy ill-suited for Jammu and Kashmir

In the collective consciousness, Kashmir remains an Eden, but time has changed its environment. The relentless march of urbanisation and commercialisation has inflicted grievous wounds on this once pristine sanctuary. The manifestations of climate change are also evident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Effects of new policy

The influx of tourists is causing great stress to the Valley’s delicate ecological equilibrium. The Jammu and Kashmir government’s recent tourism policy efforts, ostensibly to project an image of tranquillity and normalcy after the dilution of the region’s special status, have had significant environmental repercussions. According to official data, over four crore tourists have visited Kashmir since the announcement of a new tourism policy in 2020. In the first half of 2024, 1.2 million tourists arrived in Kashmir.

The unbridled escalation in tourist activities, propelled by the administration’s endeavours to showcase the Valley’s newfound stability, is causing an array of ecological disturbances. Additionally, inadequate waste management systems are worsening pollution levels in waterbodies, further compounding the ecological degradation. The promotion of pilgrimage tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in areas such as Pahalgam and the Trikuta ranges where the Mata Vaishno Devi temple is located, has significantly strained the fragile ecosystem. The influx, often exceeding the region’s carrying capacity, has led to deforestation, waste accumulation, and unregulated construction. Experts believe that it was unchecked tourism that was a key factor contributing to the catastrophic floods in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influx of visitors necessitates the expansion of infrastructure from hotels, roads, and recreational facilities, that invariably encroach upon natural habitats. The construction boom not only disrupts wildlife corridors but also leads to deforestation, exacerbating soil erosion and affecting the landscape. Moreover, the heightened demand for water and electricity strains local resources.

Unchecked withdrawal of groundwater is depleting aquifers at an alarming rate, while increased electricity consumption necessitates greater reliance on hydroelectric projects. These projects, though renewable in nature, can devastate local aquatic ecosystems and alter the hydrological balance.

There is an acute shortage of drinking water in many areas of Kashmir. The depletion of glaciers at a faster rate due to climate change has led to water scarcity. The Valley is facing an imminent agricultural drought, a situation exacerbated by below-average rainfall and erratic weather patterns. The region is witnessing less water in rivers and streams, in turn affecting irrigation. Drought also threatens crop yields, which could lead to economic distress for farmers and potential food shortages. Climate change poses long-term challenges to Kashmir’s agricultural sustainability and food security.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fragile region

Jammu and Kashmir is a region that is affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides, and avalanches. The region also lies in a seismically active zone. The catastrophic floods of 2014 caused widespread destruction, submerging large parts of the Kashmir Valley, damaging infrastructure, and displacing thousands of people. Around five million people were affected — around 4.5 million in the Valley and half a million in the Jammu region. The State’s economy suffered an estimated loss of ₹5,400 crore-₹5,700 crore. In 2022, flash floods caused by a cloudburst near Amarnath killed 16 people and left 40 missing. The construction of roads to unexplored tourist destinations, where the intent is to boost accessibility and economic growth, often ends up disrupting fragile ecosystems.

The landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, which claimed over 200 lives, is a stark reminder of the grave dangers posed by unchecked commercialisation in ecologically sensitive regions. It is a moment of caution in regions such as Kashmir, which have a delicate ecosystem.

Have a new model

The natural beauty of Kashmir is a significant draw for tourists, but the push for commercialisation through the construction of hotels, resorts and other infrastructure can have catastrophic consequences if not managed sustainably. The region’s fragile environment necessitates the adoption of a resilient and sustainable tourism model. In Jammu and Kashmir, this would involve promoting eco-friendly practices that minimise environmental degradation such as reducing waste, conserving water, and protecting biodiversity. It also requires the inclusion of local communities in tourism planning and decision-making.

Building resilience requires infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather, diversifying tourism offerings beyond just the peak seasons, and creating policies that protect the interests of both tourists and locals. By adopting a resilient and sustainable tourism model, Jammu and Kashmir can safeguard its natural beauty, support local communities, and ensure that tourism remains a viable economic driver for generations to come. This shift is not only necessary but also urgent in order to balance economic development with environmental conservation and social equity in the region.

Bilal Ahmad Wagay is an Assistant Professor of political science in Jammu and Kashmir higher education, and a researcher and literary critic

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.