A story of displacement to one of empowerment

The Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived on the shores of Tamil Nadu, India, for the first time in 1983 had lost everything. Their only objective was to save their lives from the hate-filled ethnocentric violence which caused their displacement. Most vulnerable Sri Lankan Tamils chose India due to its proximity, accessibility and linguistic commonality of Tamil. Though aware of all the hardships, they were sure of leading a threat-free life in Tamil Nadu.

Since 1983, 3,34,797 Sri Lankan Tamils have sought refuge in Tamil Nadu. They came in four phases that coincided with the escalation of conflict in Sri Lanka since 1983: 1,34,054 from 1983-87; 1,22,000 from 1989-90; 54,188 from 1995-2002, and 24,556 from 2005-24. Currently, as of January 1, 2024, there are 57,975 refugees living in 105 government-run camps in Tamil Nadu and an estimated 40,000 Sri Lankan Tamils living outside the camps in Tamil Nadu with police registration (data compiled by the Organization for Eelam Refugees Rehabilitation (OfERR) from sources such as the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation, the UNHCR and the OfERR database).

New beginnings

The lifestyle of these populations underwent a drastic change — from one of an individual family living with basic facilities in hand to that of a sharing of basic facilities. They had to get attuned to a new life — of living in isolated camps in different locations and also from their own home set up to life in huts. Often, these looked like temporary sheds or a common building and entailed the use of public toilets, common water resources for daily usage and dealing with limited potable water.

Every person in the camp is registered. And every person receives a monthly dole after a bimonthly roll call that ensures the presence of the person in the camp. In addition to the cash dole, there are several benefits such as free housing, electricity, water and monthly food rations. They also have access to all the welfare schemes available to the people of Tamil Nadu including the latest women’s rights scheme of ₹1,000 per month. In terms of education, the refugees have access to government schools, and receive the additional benefit of ₹1,000 a month if they progress to higher education. There are also specific one-time education support programmes that are available to refugees — arts and science college students get ₹12,000 and students of engineering courses get ₹50,000. Most recently, the Government of Tamil Nadu has handed over brand new homes to about 5,000 Sri Lankan Tamils. A costing study that was completed in end-2023 documented that the government spent about ₹262 crore on refugees (₹170 crore directly and ₹92 crore indirectly) annually.

Bringing back dignity

The welfare schemes form a large part of the protection of the Sri Lankan Tamils to restore their dignity and empower them to build a sustainable future. This has resulted in 100% enrolment in schools and over 4,500 graduates from the camps. They have been able to break free of their caste barriers as they fall under the Refugee category. This has ended up in people not knowing their caste is treated as no longer necessary.

The treatment of the Sri Lankan refugee manifests a clear concern of every arm of the state especially in the context of India not being a signatory to the Refugee Convention of 1951 and in the absence of domestic laws to govern refugees. In a positive turn, the government of Tamil Nadu went ahead and issued a government order (764) dated October 28, 2021 renaming the refugee camps as Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps. This is a clear step in destigmatising the refugee population of the refugee tag. Henceforth, Sri Lankan refugees are addressed as Displaced Tamil, from Sri Lankan Tamils in India. This is not merely a shift in nomenclature but a firm stand on restoring the dignity of the population.

Having lived in India for over two generations, the refugees have constantly empowered themselves with experience and education. This has happened as a result of advocacy by OfERR and other well-wishers, donors and political parties that has facilitated the patronage extended by the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India. The refugees are now seeking a durable solution to their current situation.

Since the end of the war in Sri Lanka in 2009, a total of 16,641 refugees have returned to Sri Lanka according to the OfERR database and the UNHCR. While the momentum to return was picking up at a steady pace, the COVID-19 pandemic, and thereafter the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, paused and later slowed down the process.

Currently, Indian laws are unable to permit local integration by granting citizenship to the refugees from Sri Lanka. The option of third country resettlement also remains very slim. Also, other international crises have taken priority. Given this context, Sri Lankan Tamils continue to live in uncertainty about their future, dealing with day-to-day challenges.

The story of the Sri Lankan refugee living in the welfare centres of Tamil Nadu is one of a refugee-care model that is to be emulated. The concern of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India towards the Sri Lankan Tamils living in the welfare centres has resulted in a transformation — of hapless refugees turning into resource persons who could potentially contribute to the rebuilding of the nation when they return. They will also form the most important skilled human resource that is ready to take up any challenge as it arises.

S.C. Chandrahasan is the founder of the Organization for Eelam Refugees Rehabilitation, and an attorney at law in Sri Lanka