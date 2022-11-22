A stalemate over teachers’ recruitment

November 22, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 21, 2022 11:03 pm IST

It has been two months since the Telangana Assembly passed the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, but the Governor is yet to give her assent. Normally, the Governor gives his/her assent within a few days of a Bill being passed in the Assembly, but in this case, the Governor said she sought some clarifications from the government.

The issue soon snowballed into a controversy with the government denying having received any communication from the Governor’s office. The Governor’s office then released evidence of having asked for clarifications, which forced the Education Minister to accept that the government had indeed received the letter from the Governor. The Education Minister, the Education Secretary, the Collegiate Education Commissioner, and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman then met the Governor in what officials described as a “cordial” meeting. The Minister apparently met the Governor to clarify the government’s position. The ball is now in the Governor’s court.

The Governor was also apparently irked that student groups, affiliated to the ruling party in the State, were threatening to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan for not clearing Bills, including the teachers’ recruitment Bill. She believes the student groups were prompted by the Pragathi Bhavan — the office-cum-residence of the Chief Minister.

It was after aspirants moved the court with allegations of corruption, favouritism and political influence affecting appointments that the government decided to move away from the earlier practice of allowing universities to recruit teachers and instead establish a common recruitment board. The new Bill proposes a recruitment test along the lines of the test set by the Union Public Service Commission. It proposes a merit list to be forwarded to the universities, so that they can conduct interviews and select applicants. The government argues that this will effectively curtail any undue influence from the Vice-Chancellors, who were earlier accused of using money and influence to select certain candidates.

The government says that a combined recruitment test will also avoid duplication and thus expedite the recruitment process. B. Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of the State Planning Board Commission, explained that earlier, candidates would go to several universities for interviews, conducted within a few months or years. “Some of them would get selected to two or three universities and then leave the existing one for a better option. So, vacancies would arise again,” he said. This also led to complications in applying the roster system based on which vacancies are declared for open and reserved categories.

The government argues that this new method will ensure that the best talent is recruited in every university. Aspirants will have to give their options before the interviews. Allotments will then be decided based on merit. This model has been a success in some States such as Bihar. A committee, which was earlier constituted by the government to study this process, had submitted its recommendations favouring recruitment through a board. It suggested that 65% of the total weightage be given to the screening test and 35% to research publications and other academic experiences; and of the 35%, about 10% be earmarked for the interview to negate any influence on the final outcome.

Those opposing the Bill argue that the autonomy of universities will be compromised and the norms of the University Grants Commission will be violated. The government argues that varsities will still have autonomy as they will finally select the candidate. The government says it is merely providing universities a pool to choose from.

The board will consist of four bureaucrats and will be headed by the Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, an academic. It will frame the guidelines for the test. Some teachers say bureaucrats will have too much influence over the process. The government argues that this will ensure that politicians don’t have a role in selections. The Governor apparently raised the same issues with the Education Minister.

The confrontation continues despite the government clarifying its position. Its intention seems right, while the reason for the Governor’s continued delay is unclear. Meanwhile, the aspirants for the 1,061 posts that the government plans to fill up eagerly wait for an early solution.