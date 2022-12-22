A shot in the arm for SP-RLD alliance

December 22, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The result of the keenly contested bypolls for two Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh has come as a shot in the arm for the beleaguered Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in the State.

The principal Opposition defended its bastion in Mainpuri Lok Sabha and wrested Khatauli from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by cementing ties that it could not stitch during the Assembly polls earlier this year. In Rampur Sadar, Azam Khan lost his citadel but the party secured a moral point. SP president Akhilesh Yadav learnt his lessons from the reverses of Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls and canvased extensively for his wife Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri, where the party’s prestige was at stake as the bypoll was necessitated because of the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The margin of the victory swelled to almost three times that of the last polls, when the party fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). It was fuelled by the return of Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Mr. Akhilesh, to the family fold with full force, ensuring lead in all five assembly constituencies of Mainpuri Lok Sabha. Earlier this year, the BJP won two of the segments. The biggest margin was registered in Jaswantnagar, the Assembly seat represented by Mr. Shivpal.

Mr. Shivpal was under the radar of the ruling party and when he gravitated towards the family, the frustration of the BJP was evident as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described him as a pendulum.

In Khatauli, which the SP left for the RLD, the alliance went for the Muslim-Jat-Gurjar combination this time and also garnered some Dalit votes as it joined hands with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (ASP), a social coalition that the alliance missed during the Assembly polls.

By fielding a Gurjar strongman, the RLD is pursuing an aggressive brand of politics in the region to take on the local BJP heavyweights from Jat and Saini communities. The victory has consolidated RLD president Jayant Singh’s position as the foremost Jat leader despite the BJP’s recent outreach towards the community that led the farmers’ protest against the contentious farm laws and demand for a law against minimum support price (MSP).

Alongside the caste equation, by raising issues of hike in state approved price (SAP) of sugarcane, flaws in the Agniveer Scheme, compensation for the deceased in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and moving a private member Bill to amend the age of candidature in Parliament and State legislatures to 21 years, Mr. Singh is addressing concerns of farmers and the youth.

In Rampur Sadar, the alliance lost its bastion to the BJP but gained the moral high ground as the voting percentage remained low at 33%, raising questions on the fairness of the poll. It busted the BJP’s claim that the Pasmandas in the Muslim majority seat would vote for the party.

Interestingly, with the Jat support, Muslims came out in large numbers to vote for the RLD in Khatauli, but the minority community could not find any such cover in Rampur to offset the administration, which seemed keen on a low turnout in Muslim pockets.

Being the first polls under the leadership of State president Bhupendra Chaudhary, the results have left the BJP with a lot to think about, particularly in the sugarcane belt — the epicentre of communal polarisation that brought the BJP to power in 2017.

It has now lost five of six seats in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat, represented by Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan who harvested votes for the BJP after the communal riots of 2013. Out of the four seats that are with the SP-RLD alliance, two have Gurjar MLAs and two are represented by Jats. Observers indicate that giving the reins of the State unit in the hands of a Jat leader and appointing Dharmpal Saini as the organisation general secretary has not really shown the desired result so far.

The results will also force the BSP to rethink its strategy as Muslims do not seem to be ditching the SP and a section of Dalits is seeing in Mr. Azad the fighting spirit that Mayawati once espoused. Going forward, all eyes will be on how the SP-RLD accommodates Mr. Azad and what Mr. Akhilesh offers to Mr. Shivpal.

The next test is the elections for the urban local bodies in January. While Mr. Adityanath has described it as the third engine that the party needs, the Opposition would like to build on the stimulus that the bypoll results have provided.