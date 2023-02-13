February 13, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview to the Hindi and English publications of his organisation contains many signs of the times we live in and of things to come.

Unconstitutional power

The first sign points to the unconstitutional power that the RSS wields. Mr. Bhagwat said that while swayamsevaks did not hold positions of political power earlier, they do now. He said, “Whatever the swayamsevaks do in politics, we are held accountable for the same. Even if we are not implicated directly by others, there is certainly some accountability as it is in the Sangh where swayamsevaks are trained. Therefore, we are forced to think... which things we should pursue with due diligence.” Recognised political parties are accountable for the actions of those elected on their ticket. But it was not the Bharatiya Janata Party president but the RSS chief who was talking about accountability. Some 70% of ministers in the Cabinet have been trained in the Sangh. The Prime Minister himself was a Pracharak. Does the RSS have oversight of their actions? If not, what does Mr. Bhagwat mean by “some accountability”? Which are the “things” the RSS pursues with “due diligence”? There are many cultural organisations in India representing different political beliefs. But can any of them claim that they are held accountable for the actions of those in positions of power? There is nothing cultural about an extra-constitutional authority, which is what the RSS is. This has now been confirmed by Mr. Bhagwat himself.

The second sign is the distance between the Constitution, the rule of law and the “culture” that the RSS promotes. In the interview, there is a communal distortion of history. Mr. Bhagwat said, “Hindu society has been at war for 1,000 years.” Where and when did this homogenous society exist? Does such a history include all the monarchs who collaborated with conquerors and, in some cases, invited their interventions? Does it include all the “Hindu” rulers who, in order to extend their own kingdoms, massacred other kings and their armies? Does it include those who committed atrocities against those lower than them in the caste hierarchy and who observed the casteist rules laid down by the Manusmriti? To build an overarching Hindutva identity, the RSS manufactures a Hindu- Muslim antagonistic binary, as though the entire history of India was a war to defend one religion against another. This, then, is presented as a historical injustice to justify communal aggression today. Mr. Bhagwat said, “It is but natural for those at war to be aggressive… the war is... against an enemy within — it is a war to defend Hindu society, Hindu dharma and Hindu culture.” Those who had believed that dialogue with the RSS would help moderate views will be disappointed by what is virtually a call to arms by the RSS chief. He said, “Islam has nothing to fear but Muslims have to give up their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.” This means Muslims will be scrutinised by the RSS.

Mr. Bhagwat’s remark is a modified version of the comments by K.B. Hedgewar and M.S. Golwalkar that “Muslims can live in India wholly subordinated to the Hindu nation.” These RSS icons had identified the “internal enemy” as not only Muslims but also communists and Christians. Mr. Bhagwat has extended the application of the remark to “all those who live here — whether a Hindu or a communist must give up this logic.” The logic to be given up is that of the Constitution and the opposition to an ideology that led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. This communal autocracy is a reminder that different parts of the Constitution, which make up its basic structure, are indivisible — when secularism is attacked, democracy cannot survive. The defence of minority rights and the separation of religion from politics are critical to the defence of democracy. This includes the fight against all kinds of extremism, including Islamic extremism. One communalism strengthens the other.

Flag-bearer of Hindutva

The third sign is the RSS claim that it speaks on behalf of Hindu society. The RSS can legitimately claim to be the flag-bearer of Hindutva, a political concept that has nothing to do with religion or the religious belief of millions of Hindus. It is striking that the chief of an organisation who spoke of “Hindu interest” had nothing to say about the economic and social plight of the common Hindu — the worker or the farmer. On the contrary, Mr. Bhagwat described Hindu society as “prosperous and powerful.” The RSS seems to see the prosperity of some Hindus, but not the poverty of so many others.

Similarly, there was not a word of condemnation for those engaging in caste violence against Dalits. The only mention of caste was when Mr. Bhagwat approved of the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as it “strung together all jatis and sects.” This reveals a cynical strategy to use “Lord Ram” as a political instrument to overcome caste-based inequalities.

On the RSS’s approach to women, what was new was Mr. Bhagwat’s statement that the organisation would consider how to involve women more directly in the RSS shakhas. While it remains to be seen how this will impact the male bastion, it may facilitate the training of women in the mould of “natural aggression.” Like those in the government, there was silence on dowry deaths, sexual assaults on women and children, and on acts of domestic violence.

In the 75th year of Independence, the interview by the RSS chief serves as a wake-up call for all citizens of how much India has to lose.