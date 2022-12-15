A political act in the making in Tamil Nadu

December 15, 2022 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST

Ever since the DMK won the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in 2021 after a gap of 10 years, there had been speculation that actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, the party’s youth wing leader, may be inducted into the Cabinet headed by his father M.K. Stalin. Though there was a clamour from a section of the party – not to mention whispers of pressure from his family – to make him a minister, Mr. Stalin did not immediately opt for it, wary of criticism that it would be called out as dynastic politics. However, he could not delay it for long. On Wednesday, Mr. Udhayanidhi was sworn in a minister with the portfolios of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation, and Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness.

The shifting sands of Tamil Nadu politics has ensured a meteoric rise for Mr. Udhayanidhi in the party and in the government, while his father had to wait for almost half a century to become the party leader and Chief Minister.

Mr. Stalin had to spend many years under the shadow of his redoubtable father, M. Karunanidhi, despite a long career as the DMK’s youth wing secretary, the first elected Mayor of Chennai, and an MLA, before he was made the Minister of Local Administration and the Deputy Chief Minister.

Karunanidhi, who had to compete with other DMK stalwarts during the time of its founder C.N. Annadurai, captured the party leadership through political manoeuvres in 1969. Subsequently, his friend-turned-foe in politics, M.G. Ramachandran, remained a formidable challenge. Later, Jayalalithaa replaced her mentor as a formidable foe. Yet, Karunanidhi never played into the hands of his political enemies by promoting his son early, though the party gradually came under Mr. Stalin’s control. The DMK was also once critical of the dynasty politics of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

No challenge

Mr. Udhayanidhi faces none of the challenges encountered by his grandfather and father. First, there is no strong Opposition to raise the issue. His uncle and former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, who once challenged Mr. Stalin’s elevation, is no longer in the picture. In recent years, Mr. Stalin has given party tickets to the children and relatives of almost all DMK regional satraps, giving them no room to complain now.

AIADMK, the main Opposition party that can campaign against Mr. Udhayanidhi’s elevation, is riddled with inner-party squabbling. Only former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has called out Mr. Stalin for promoting dynastic politics, while his rival O. Panneerselvam does not have the moral authority to raise the issue, as his son P. Ravindhranath is already an MP. The BJP, of course, will step up its attack on dynastic politics. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, who revolted against the DMK leadership against the promotion of Mr. Stalin, has already paved the way for the rise of his son Durai Vaiyapuri in the party.

An eventuality

In a country where regional parties in most States are run by families, and the main Opposition party at the Centre, the Congress, struggles with experiments to elect a leader outside its first family, Mr. Udhayanidhi’s elevation may appear inevitable. Political parties need a leader with charisma to attract crowds. The AIADMK remains a divided house because it does not have a leader with Jayalalithaa’s appeal. In the BJP too, L.K. Advani had to step aside for a more charismatic Narendra Modi.

In the case of Mr. Udhayanidhi, he and his father are fully aware of the criticism. However, they must reckon that the backlash would weaken over time. In addition, they believe the initial murmurings could be overcome by performance. Mr. Udhayanidhi has shown he can easily attract people. During the pandemic, he ensured that almost all households in his constituency received essential commodities. Given that he is a political power centre, he will have at his disposal the State government’s resources and efficient officials to prove his mettle.

Mr. Udayanidhi’s elevation to the Cabinet is unlikely to become a talking point during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at it will be fought on national issues. By the time Tamil Nadu goes to polls four years later, much water would have flown under the bridge of State politics.