A Nobel in hand, but where AJR’s model falls short

Daron Acemoğlu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson (AJR) deservedly won the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences (this year’s Nobel laureates in the economic sciences) for their research on how institutions shape economic prosperity. Professor Acemoğlu’s prolific output — 2,47,538 citations, with 110,912 since 2019 — speaks to the significant impact of their work. Their insights into the role of inclusive institutions have reshaped how we understand the drivers of economic success. However, while their contributions are significant, their Eurocentric framework oversimplifies complex historical and institutional dynamics.

AJR’s most cited paper, with more than 18,715 citations, is “The Colonial Origins of Comparative Development: An Empirical Investigation”. They argue that the economic fortunes of nations today can be traced to the types of institutions that were established in the colonial era. In colonies where Europeans faced high mortality rates, they created “extractive” institutions designed to exploit resources, which stunted long-term economic growth. In contrast, where Europeans could settle and survive, they implemented “inclusive” institutions that fostered growth through secure property rights and checks on power. AJR expanded on this argument in Why Nations Fail (2012), suggesting that inclusive institutions are necessary for sustained economic growth, while extractive institutions keep nations in poverty.

Deeply Eurocentric

There are primarily five flaws with this framework. First, AJR’s work assumes that the European model of “good institutions” serves as a universal pathway to development, which is a deeply Eurocentric perspective. By elevating the European experience, AJR implicitly suggest that nations should aspire to replicate Europe to achieve prosperity. However, this fails to account for the diverse pathways to growth seen in different parts of the world.

Scholar Yuen Yuen Ang’s critique of AJR presents a challenge to their deterministic, teleological model. In her book, How China Escaped the Poverty Trap, Ang refutes AJR’s assertion that inclusive institutions are an ex-ante requirement for economic growth. Instead, she introduces the concept of “directed improvisation”, a decentralised mechanism of institutional adaptation driven by iterative experimentation at subnational levels. This process allows institutions to co-evolve with emergent economic conditions, directly contesting AJR’s static binary classification of institutions as either inclusive or extractive.

Ang’s model highlights the endogenous, path-dependent nature of institutional evolution, aligning with Douglass North’s concept of “adaptive efficiency”. In this framework, institutional flexibility and responsiveness to shifting economic imperatives are more conducive to sustained growth than rigid adherence to pre-determined institutional types. China’s use of Special Economic Zones in the 1980s exemplifies this, enabling decentralised policy experimentation in regions such as Guangdong, decoupled from national-level reforms, thereby fostering institutional plasticity through selective scaling of successful policies.

Ang further challenges AJR’s causal sequencing, demonstrating that China’s rapid growth under extractive conditions — characterised by elite dominance, weak property rights, and limited political pluralism — precedes institutional inclusivity, suggesting a feedback loop where growth induces, rather than follows, institutional reforms.

The faults with western development

The second critique of AJR’s framework is that it cannot adequately explain western development itself. AJR glorify the “good” institutions established in western Europe and its offshoots, but fail to acknowledge that inclusion in these institutions was only ever partial. Western development was not driven purely by inclusive, liberal institutions; rather, it was accompanied by exclusion and cronyism.

For example, the Industrial Revolution in Britain, often cited as a triumph of inclusive institutions, was fuelled in part by the exploitation of labour and political and economic disenfranchisement of large segments of the population. Moreover, the early capitalist state in the West relied on cronyism and corrupt patronage networks to manage the economy. This exclusion and cronyism is systematically omitted from AJR’s analysis, perhaps because acknowledging this would undermine the ideological appeal of their narrative.

Third, their framework was simplistic and ahistorical. In Kicking Away the Ladder (2002), economist Ha-Joon Chang argues that AJR overlook the role of state intervention and industrial policies in the development of today’s rich countries. He points out that many of the nations AJR hold up as examples of “inclusive institutions” — such as the United States and the United Kingdom — achieved their industrial dominance through protectionism, state-led economic planning, and other policies that would be considered “extractive” by AJR’s framework. Chang contends that these nations only adopted inclusive, free-market institutions after they had achieved a certain level of industrialisation and wealth. AJR, thus, ignore the broader political economy and strategic role of government policies in facilitating development.

Fourth, AJR’s institutional framework oversimplifies the complex historical processes that shaped institutions. Frederick Cooper (2002) and Mahmood Mamdani (1996) have highlighted how colonial institutions were more than simply “extractive” or “inclusive”. In many cases, colonial powers imposed hybrid institutions, mixing local governance structures with imposed authority, leading to diverse post-colonial outcomes that AJR’s binary framework cannot adequately explain.

On colonial institutions

Fifth, AJR’s framework overlooks the lasting impact of colonial institutions, which were designed to extract wealth and reinforce structural dependencies, benefiting metropoles at the expense of colonies. This aligns with the dependency theory, which argues that the Global North’s development came from exploiting the Global South. For instance, in Africa, colonial powers established extractive institutions to siphon off resources, leaving countries such as Congo impoverished despite their natural wealth. By simplifying institutional development as a matter of “choice”, AJR downplay how colonialism entrenched inequalities, leading to underdevelopment in former colonies while enabling European prosperity.

The Economics Nobel Prize celebrates AJR’s work, but their Eurocentric framework falls short of representing the Global South. It oversimplifies history and ignores diverse development paths, limiting its relevance in explaining varied development trajectories.

Aditya Sinha is Officer on Special Duty, Research, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. The views expressed are personal