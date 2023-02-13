A medium of catharsis for Kashmiris

February 13, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

The warm welcome given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra surprised the party, security agencies and political pundits in equal measure. Kashmiris, who have been mostly hushed in voicing their views after the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status in 2019, used his Kashmir trip to put across a cryptic message to Delhi, which politicians and policymakers must decipher and build on.

The first unexpected images of Mr. Gandhi’s visit emerged at Qazigund, the Kashmir Valley’s gateway, when he arrived from the tunnel on January 28. The people’s enthusiasm to see and touch the Congress leader made his security nervous. Even intelligence agencies failed to predict the huge turnout. As there was no one to man the ropes and inner security was compromised at Qazigund, Mr. Gandhi preferred to take a bullet-proof car to reach his next stop, Khanabal, in Anantnag district.

Security was stepped up after the Qazigund episode. Security forces ensured that people did not swarm the national highway, where Mr. Gandhi was to resume his foot march in south Kashmir — the region that has had the reputation of being militancy’s capital in the Valley for many years now. The images of women and children walking on almost barren paddy fields during winter further added to the curiosity about Mr. Gandhi’s popularity.

From Panthachowk to Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, the young and old, and men and women, either eagerly waited to shake hands with Mr. Gandhi or made their way to the windows of their houses to catch a glimpse of him. The eyes of many women welled up with tears on seeing him. During Mr. Gandhi’s Srinagar stay, men disembarked from cars on Boulevard road to hug him. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that even the regional mainstream leaders of Kashmir have failed to receive such a spontaneous response from the people in many years. There has been such a groundswell of support only during militants’ funerals or separatist leaders’ speeches in south Kashmir.

These images from the Bharat Jodo Yatra were in stark contrast to Mr. Gandhi’s two-day visit in August 2021, just four days ahead of Independence Day when he failed to create any buzz. Barely anyone remembers the statements he made that year. On the other hand, this time, his speech from the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium was live streamed on social media. The Gandhi scion wore a pheran — a local long woollen gown — amidst heavy snowfall while he delivered his speech. It is important to note that the Congress has only islands of constituencies in Kashmir, which are mostly away from the urban and political centres of the Valley. It never held sway in these areas.

What then led to this historic gathering of people? The support lent by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party may have fuelled the party cadres’ interest. But questions remained unanswered. Why did Kashmiris break into tears on seeing Mr. Gandhi, rush to their windows, or want to hug him near the Dal lake?

Mr. Gandhi seems to have been a medium of catharsis for Kashmiris, who have stopped expressing themselves since 2019 in the face of many clampdowns. By joining him, people also reclaimed the political space that has been squeezed post August 5, 2019. By walking with Mr. Gandhi, Kashmiris sent out the political message that they believe in principles such as democracy, plurality, civility and a detestation for hate politics, despite the popular depiction of them as Islamists. And it is these principles that Mr. Gandhi represented while travelling to Kashmir. The people were in awe of neither Mr. Gandhi nor the Congress; they were enchanted by the course correction that the Congress leader represented and the anger he shared with him against a certain ideology.

This support and release of emotions was also a subtle message to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the policymakers in Delhi regarding the policies they pursue in Kashmir. All the political pundits will agree that Mr. Gandhi’s sudden and rare popularity in Kashmir may not necessarily translate into any upswing in votes for him if elections were to be held in the region. But for Kashmiris, Mr. Gandhi served as a medium through which they could tell their stories of despair and speak of their desire to live a dignified life.