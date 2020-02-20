A mandate from the youthful multitudes

20 February 2020 00:05 IST

The youth and women of Delhi, not the leaders, set the tone for a resounding rejection of Hindutva

The people have spoken in the Delhi election. So has Home Minister Amit Shah. He admitted earlier this month that provocative slogans by a few of his Cabinet colleagues and party members during the campaign may have contributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s loss. But he also wondered aloud in the same breath, “Who knows why the people of Delhi voted the way they did.” Was this an expression of genuine remorse or a show of disappointment?

Arvind Kejriwal won handsomely. But the victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and, more pertinently, the defeat of the BJP has a message that goes much beyond the results. The election was clearly a clash of two ideologies and a contest for two visions of India. One is about fashioning India into a ‘Hindu’ nation in the image of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — the ideological fount of BJP — an image that is distinct from the idea and ethos of India and philosophy of Hinduism as enunciated in the Upanishads and Gita and interpreted by the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda and many eminent philosophers of the East and the West. It is a zealous, jingoistic and parochial interpretation of Hinduism called ‘Hindutva’ where nationalism and patriotism are equated to a subscription of the ironclad ideology that the BJP espouses. The other vision is composed of a universal spirit, a philosophy that embraces all creation. And the latter won.

Focus on livelihood issues

It is true that Mr. Kejriwal never openly drew a sword and invited Mr. Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a direct duel on the two ideologies but spoke mostly of issues pertaining to education, school, water, electricity and governance and delivery. And, in the end, the mandate was unambiguous — voters of Delhi soundly rejected Hindutva forces this time. While Mr. Shah and his party invoked their own version of Ram and equated those with a differing, nobler idea of Ram to Pakistan sympathisers, Mr. Kejriwal paid obeisance to Hanuman but without any collateral demands of loyalty. The BJP turned this election into a Hindu-Muslim, nationalism-anti nationalism referendum instead of a governance and developmental contest. And the party’s chosen, proprietary ‘god’ clearly failed it.

In stark contrast to the BJP’s interpretation of Hinduism stands Mahatma Gandhi, a devout and proud Hindu and, at the same time, an embodiment of love for all his fellow beings. Embracing Hinduism for the Mahatma was never in conflict with subscribing to elements of Islamic or Christian schools of thought.

True, Mr. Kejriwal is no Gandhi. He is erratic and often abrasive and perennially in a confrontation mode. He has been criticised by intellectuals and secularists for not visiting Shaheen Bagh, Jawaharlal Nehru University or Jamia Millia Islamia and for dodging questions on the issues of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and police violence in the capital. During the campaign and later, Mr. Kejriwal remained astute and canny. Not crossing swords with Mr. Modi or Mr. Shah was a poll strategy for him. He won by controlling the narrative and, instead of playing into the hands of Mr. Shah, deftly navigating the minefield the BJP was trying to draw him into, and harping on the AAP’s record on good governance and issues of livelihood. And it was the BJP which side-stepped these burning issues — the ‘Modi mantra’ that in fact catapulted the BJP to power in 2014.

What influenced the voters

Yet, there is a larger pan-India message from this election. It is no longer the politicians who are steering the discourse and narrative on matters of serious import to the country. It is not the BJP that is in command now, though it succeeded through polarisation in the 2019 general elections; it is not Mr. Kejriwal either, though his victory brought relief and gave some insight into where the majority community stood on communal issues and what mattered to them; and it is certainly not the Congress Party, which is rudderless; or the regional chieftains, none of whom has a pan-India appeal or presence. It is not the courts or the intellectuals in command. It is the youth across the country and, of late, the women leading the fight against communal, divisive and hate politics, who are influencing the voters today. These agitators, with their stoic courage and resilience, are demanding justice and freedom to dissent and lighting up the torch of democracy. In a role reversal, they are inspiring the celebrities, intellectuals, and leaders of civil society and breathing hope and optimism where darkness and despair reigned before.

It is remarkable and laudable that these people have risen spontaneously in one voice. It seems as though uncannily and collectively, they have understood that the Opposition is incapable of speaking up for them. They have realised that they need to stand up for themselves against the arrogance, venality and might of the state that is threatening their very future and tearing up the marvellous and cohesive social fabric that held India together. There was a Gandhi, a Bose, a Patel, a Nehru against the British; a J.P. Narayan to take on the dictatorship of Indira Gandhi; an Anna against the UPA’s corruption and crony politics but this time around, there is no one leader leading the movement. It is as though the sea has risen.

The people of this country are now under the spell of the youth — these are intrepid young men and women from every social strata and religious and caste denomination; these are the silent women whose silent protests are more eloquent than all the fiery speeches. It is these people who have left an impression on the voters and made an impact on their voting choices. This is the answer to Mr. Shah’s bewildered remark at the recent summit: “Who knows why the people of Delhi voted the way they did.”

If the politicians care to listen to the message people have sent through the mandate in the Delhi election, it is this: Don’t use religion for votes. Focus on governance. Create jobs. Improve standards of living of people. There are enough laws and provisions in the Constitution to deal with any kind of threats to the country. The many institutions and arms of the government, both at the State and Centre, can take care of the various, serious problems facing the country, including citizenship issues. Do not interfere with and influence the institutions. Don’t demand allegiance to the ruling party. The people’s allegiance is to the rule of law. Their fealty is to the Constitution.

The youth and women have risen and given hope for the country. If the politicians don’t heed their warning and meet their demands they will surely rein the leaders in. Their gods, then, may not be enough to hoist them to power.

Captain G.R. Gopinath is a founder of Air Deccan and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party