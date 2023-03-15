A Lokayukta raid and after

March 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 14, 2023 11:07 pm IST

On his most recent visit to poll-bound Karnataka last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conspicuously steered clear of any mention of the issue of corruption. In the southern district of Mandya, in his address following the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the emphasis was on infrastructure and development. The Prime Minister talked of how he was busy “building the expressway and making the lives of the poor easy” while the Congress was busy “digging Modi’s grave.” In the northern district of Dharwad, on the same day, he argued that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “insulted” social reformer Basaveshwara “by raising questions about Indian democracy in London.” Basaveshwara, credited with creating a democratic space for dialogue called ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ in the 12th century, is also an icon of the Lingayat community, which has been a strong vote base of the BJP.

This was in contrast to the tenor of Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on February 23. In Ballari in north Karnataka, which earned notoriety for illegal mining scam during the first independent term of the BJP in Karnataka, Mr. Shah urged people to “trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and B.S. Yediyurappa [former Chief Minister] once. “We [BJP] will give such a government that it will rid Karnataka of corruption and make it a number one State in south India within five years,” he said.

During an earlier visit on February 27 to the north Karnataka town of Belagavi, Mr. Modi had said that the direct benefit transfer system had rooted out corruption. In the period between his February and March visits, Karnataka has been hit by yet another corruption scandal. On March 3, the son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, Prashanth Madal, was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog of the State, accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh, allegedly on behalf of his father who was chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. In subsequent raids, officials recovered about ₹8 crore cash. The MLA, who went incommunicado for five days after the incident, made an appearance after securing interim anticipatory bail from the Karnataka High Court. He got a rousing reception in his constituency, Channagiri, in central Karnataka and told reporters that “any average areca grower in Channangiri keeps ₹2.5 crore to ₹3 crore at his residence.”

This episode has hugely embarrassed the BJP, though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been arguing that the sequence of events only shows that Lokayukta, an institution weakened by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, has been given teeth by the incumbent BJP government. The Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, J.C. Madhuswamy, openly admitted that the raid was an embarrassment to the State government.

Corruption allegations are not new to the ruling dispensation. The most debated among them has been the Karnataka State Contractors Association’s allegation that no contracts are awarded and no bills cleared in Karnataka without a “40% commission.” The Association had complained to Mr. Modi, among others, in July 2021, and has got no response to date. Though the suicide of a contractor, after implicating the then Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, had escalated the issue, the government has sought “proof” of corruption every time the question has been raised. On the other hand, the office-bearers of the Contractors’ Association were arrested and later released on bail following a defamation case filed by Horticulture Minister Muniratna.

The BJP government has been countering every corruption allegation by not so much as denying it but by retorting that it is Congress that is the “Gangotri of corruption.” But it is on the back foot at the moment with the Madal episode, which the Opposition has been pitching as evidence of the “40% commission” practice. The drama, with visuals of sacks of cash being taken away by Lokayukta officials, and the brazen justification of the MLA later, have not been easy to erase.

How this plays out in public perception — from now to the time when Karnataka goes to the polls in May — is hard to predict. Whether the BJP can bank on the overarching public cynicism that “all parties/politicians are alike” on the issue of corruption and deflect attention to other things, a craft the party is quite the master of, is something to watch for.

