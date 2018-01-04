A hunger for victory: on Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy win

In sport, as in life, sometimes the unexpected happens with certain regularity. New constants replace old variables. The drama unfolds in a manner that no longer supports the usual, predictable narrative.

Vidarbha’s performance in this year’s Ranji Trophy season is a case in point. This unheralded team was, at best, seen as a bunch of hard-working cricketers, bogged down by a lack of self-belief. But this season, the team produced a series of consistent performances that made the country’s cricket-lovers sit up and take note.

Indeed, this was not the first instance of an underdog winning the national title. In the last 25 years, underdogs like Punjab (1992-93), Baroda (2000-01), Railways (2001-02 and 2004-05), Uttar Pradesh (2005-06), Rajasthan (2010-11 and 2011-12) and Gujarat (2016-17) had walked the path that Vidarbha followed this season.

The script of Vidarbha’s triumph appears quite like Punjab’s victory. If Punjab prospered under the no-nonsense ways of former Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi, Vidarbha got its lines under the baton of former Test wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit, known for his uncompromising ways as a coach. Much like Punjab’s progression a quarter of a century ago, Vidarbha too discovered its heroes along the way.

A man for every moment

Skipper Fazal Faiz, whose One Day International debut against Zimbabwe in 2016 was nothing to rave about, his opening partner R. Sanjay, and two batting professionals – Mumbai’s Wasim Jaffer and Karnataka’s Ganesh Satish – scored heavily, by turns at the top of the order.

Among the bowlers, engineer-turned-pace bowler Rajneesh Gurbani lived a childhood dream. His game-changing 12-wicket haul, including seven in the second innings against Karnataka that gave Vidarbha an unforgettable five-run victory in the semifinal, was the biggest talking point of the season. In the final, Gurbani produced a dramatic hat-trick on way to uprooting the stumps four times in seven deliveries. Wicketkeeper Akshay Wadkar made his presence felt by scoring a timely century and raising two late, century partnerships to virtually push Delhi out of the contest. Spinners Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wakare decisively slowed down Delhi’s desperate charge. Jaffer, now a nine-time member of a champion team, took Vidarbha over the line in a masterly manner by smashing four boundaries in an over. In other words, Vidarbha had a man for every moment. The eagerness of each player to contribute to the team’s cause was hard to miss. Also, the underlying fear of coach Pandit ‘Sir’ played its part in a positive way.

Having shown great character in knocking out the mighty Karnataka, Vidarbha suddenly became a popular ‘favourite’ against Delhi. As though it was saving its best for the last, the team tallied its season’s highest of 547. This gave it the look of the winner, much before the winning run was scored.