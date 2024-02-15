A demand that could hamper gender equality

February 15, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

The Sabrimala temple issue was one that ruled our collective consciousness. It was unfathomable that menstruating women were deemed ‘unfit’ to enter a temple. Echoes of ‘menstruation is not a disease, but a natural phenomena’ could be heard all around. This was a case that highlighted the ongoing struggle to eliminate discriminatory practices related to menstruation, and to promote gender equality.

The demand for paid leave for menstruation works to undermine it.

Menstrual cycles can be challenging — almost debilitating for some — but to collectively label all those belonging to a gender without considering the potential adverse effects, is trivialising the women empowerment movement.

On the global gender gap

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 says that the gender global gap has widened (instead of shrinking). In the current situation, it would take the world 135.6 years to achieve gender equality. Looking at it specifically at the workforce level, a woman earns 84 cents for every dollar that a man makes. The participation of women in the labour force is significantly lower than that of men, and even fewer women hold leadership positions. If one adds mandatory paid leave for periods to this, it would end up further dissuading companies from hiring women.

If the government ratifies ‘special status’ for menstruating women, it validates the social stigma around menstruation. It would exacerbate period shaming in a country where large swathes of people (both men and women) consider menstruation to be ‘impure’.

The most recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report has highlighted how approximately 50% of women between the ages of 15 to 24 in India continue to rely on the use of cloth for menstrual protection. Experts caution that reusing cloth can increase the risk of contracting multiple infections, attributing this practice to a combination of insufficient awareness and societal taboo around menstruation. Girls are often compelled to leave school or face social exclusion during their menstrual cycles.

Arguments in favour of paid leave for menstruation will claim that granting special status to menstruation would aim to create subject awareness. But this would only magnify it. It could turn out to be another well-meaning step, but one that ends up widening the gender gap inadvertently.

The case of Japan

There are countries such as Japan that provide leave for painful menstruation- but it is mostly unpaid, and unused. Women claim that they are reluctant to avail this leave and ‘broadcast’ that they are on their period, for the fear of sexual harassment. This is the situation (today), even though this policy was introduced in Japan more than seven decades ago. Data show(s) that a mere 0.9% of women in the workforce avail menstrual leave days in Japan. As per the World Economic Forum’s ranking in 2019, Japan ranked 121 out of 153 in terms of gender equality. It has slipped to the 125th position in 2023. It is interesting to note that though young women in Japan have higher education levels than men, it is in the workforce that disparities creep in. Women in Japan are less likely to be employed (even with the same credentials) than men, and are often paid lesser.

Let us assume that we have in place paid leave for periods. Now comes the implementation. Who is to say when such leave would be taken rightfully, and when they would be misused? Further, who is to say which enforcement methods would be acceptable, when used by the employer? In 2020, 66 girl students in an institute in Bhuj in Kutch, Gujarat, were forced to strip to check who was menstruating. This mirrors an incident in 2017 in Muzzaffarnagar, where 70 girls in a residential school were compelled to undress by staff to check for menstruation.

A fight that continues

In the recent past, women have fought to be on the front line in a war. The Supreme Court of India even urged the government to enable equal evaluation of women, and to have them undergo the same standards of testing as men. In response, the government argued that women are not suitable for ground combat roles. Women in corporate organisations are fighting for pay that is the equivalent to that drawn by their male counterparts.

As a woman, I understand the issue and am empathetic towards period pain and symptoms. But I am averse to terming it a blanket biological disadvantage. Recognising the diverse nature of menstrual experiences is essential. Tailoring support and being accommodative on a case-by-case basis promotes inclusivity, while also addressing the individual needs of those navigating their (difficult) periods.

Damini Chopra is an actor and humanitarian