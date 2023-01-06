A data person to a data journalist

January 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the 2024 Budget on February 1, 2023, I will have spent six years as a data journalist at The Hindu. In my early days, when I was learning the tricks of the trade, data was used very differently in print newsrooms across India from how it is being used today.

Back then, data graphics were commissioned based on availability of space. The expectation was to visualise the data supplied by the reporter, and fit it within a small rectangle. It was less about value addition to the story and more about capturing the essence of the news item in a nutshell. Nothing more, nothing less.

Anything related to data was approached cautiously in most newsrooms. There were many taboos. A graph using log scale was frowned upon. A chart with two vertical axes was anathema. Scatter plots — or fondly called as inkblot charts by some — were scarcely used, hidden away in opinion pages. Line charts with more than three lines were passed grudgingly. But a neatly arranged bar-chart was always welcome, and pie-charts were fan-favorites. A tree map, no way.

Effectively, a data visualisation was just that, a visual. And the job of the data person was to make sure the visual looks elegant, easy to understand and that it gives a relief to the reader’s eyes burdened by mountains of text.

But the outlook changed in The Hindu soon because of two wildly different reasons. First, a recurring pocket-sized stand-alone feature called the “data point” which appeared in a corner on opinion pages. Both the readers and fellow newsmen were exposed to different types of charts. Graphs were used to convey the entire story, and not anymore just sidekicks to buttress the argument already conveyed by the text story.

Second, the big-ticket days which required full-page data specials such as Union Budgets and elections. When The Hindu decided to do long-form stories every week, a full page filled with charts and figures was welcomed by section heads. The reason was simple – data stories broke long-held assumptions. Hard facts led to cold truths as data knew no bias.

The first full-page data special done for Tamil Nadu’s pages showed that while the State is considered relatively more progressive, it lagged far behind rest of India as far as status of women is concerned. While anti-migrant sentiments were sweeping the State before crucial 2019 State elections, data showed that it was much ado about nothing. When the Centre blamed hesitancy for the State’s slow vaccination rate, the RTI data showed it was a supply issue.

Death registration data showed that COVID-19 deaths were undercounted in most States. While the chief aim of the farmer Bills was to unshackle farmers from notified markets, data showed most were already selling to private traders. When the government said coal shortage did not lead to power outage, data showed it did.

Data kept coming to the rescue and the story count and the sizes allotted kept increasing.

Why did the Chembarambakkam disaster happen? How come Kerala flooded last time, and not this year? Will the BA.2 variant lead to another wave? Was Virat Kohli’s century drought an exception? Was Saudi Arabia’s defeat of Argentina the biggest ever World Cup shock? What is the reason behind high petrol prices? Data stories gave verifiable, opinion-free answers for the above questions.

The questions kept coming and the data-backed answers followed them.

And validation came from readers with mostly bouquets and some brickbats sent in regularly. YouTube videos, which analyse The Hindu editorials for IAS preparation, started covering the Data Point section. Professors from IIM and IIT used Data Point as case studies for their data classes.

What started as a small pocket-sized feature in a corner is now six-column wide and half-page deep. Data Point has expanded to a video, a podcast and a newsletter in addition to its print offering. And there are no data persons anymore, just data journalists.

