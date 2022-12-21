A challenge for the Congress in Himachal

December 21, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

It has been over a week since the Congress won the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. While the party was quick to resolve infighting over the top post by elevating Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister, the delay in Cabinet formation indicates that the road ahead could be bumpy.

Fissures appeared in the party’s State unit before Congress legislators met in Shimla to choose their leader. In the race for the top post was Pratibha Singh, the widow of the late Virbhadra Singh, who dominated Congress politics for decades in Himachal Pradesh. When Mr. Sukhu won the contest, Ms. Singh’s loyalists staged protests, raising slogans in her favour. The Congress picked Mr. Sukhu as he has decades of experience in leading different units of the party.

However, the tasks ahead for him at the organisational and governance level are daunting and will put to test his ability as a leader. Mr. Sukhu has to ensure that he continues to enjoy the support of the factionalism-ridden party while also fulfilling the slew of populist electoral promises that the party made in the cash-strapped hill State. The Congress’s key promises include a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women aged between 18 and 60 years, free electricity up to 300 units monthly to households, and restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees in place of the market-linked national pension scheme. Himachal Pradesh was reeling under a debt burden of over ₹63,000 crore until March 2022.

On December 11, Mr. Sukhu took oath as the new Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. The Cabinet was expected to be formed after the three day-long Assembly session, which was scheduled to begin on December 22. However, with Mr. Sukhu testing positive for COVID-19, the Assembly session was cancelled on December 19. This deepened anxieties surrounding Cabinet formation.

There can be a maximum of 12 ministers in Himachal Pradesh, including the Chief Minister. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started to corner the new government, pointing out that “all is not well” within the Congress. The incumbent Chief Minister has dismissed these allegations though he has accepted that there was “conflict” at the time of selecting the chief ministerial candidate.

Mr. Sukhu might be providing assurances that the party is united, but divisions in the party’s State unit between supporters of the ‘Sukhu camp’ and the ‘Pratibha camp’ are hardly a secret. As the names of contenders for ministerial berths continue to do the rounds in party circles, the challenge for the incumbent Chief Minister will be to strike a balance between these camps as well as ensure regional and caste representation.

The incumbent Chief Minister asserts that Cabinet formation will be done according to the guidelines of the party high command. However, questions over Mr. Sukhu having a free hand to run the government have already come up. The allotment of portfolios will also be a problem as Ms. Singh’s supporters are reportedly feeling sidelined after the elevation of Mr. Sukhu, a known detractor of Virbhadra Singh. According to party persons, Ms. Singh stepped away from the race for Chief Minister after she bargained with the top leadership for her son, Vikramaditya Singh, to be inducted into the new Cabinet with a key portfolio.

The victory in Himachal Pradesh is a morale booster for the otherwise beleaguered Congress ahead of the 2024 general election. However, it is facing immense pressure to deliver on its promises. Delays in Cabinet formation are often watched keenly by the Opposition and indicate trouble. Mr. Sukhu’s elevation to the top post, despite not being from a political family, is seen as a symbolic moment in State politics as well for the Congress party that has often been blamed by the BJP for promoting ‘dynasty politics’. The Congress, however, will have to deliver results quickly to keep the Opposition’s attack at bay in the run up to the 2024 parliamentary polls, while also allaying apprehensions over infighting. While Himachal Pradesh might be a small State, politically, it could help the Congress showcase its work at the national level. Mr. Sukhu bears the weight of expectations of not just of the party, but also the people of the hill State.