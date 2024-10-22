A bitter battle for the Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka is set to witness another bitter electoral battle on November 13 between the ruling Congress and the Opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular), as by-elections are being held in three constituencies — Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon. These three seats fell vacant following the victories of JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy, E. Tukaram of the Congress, and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, respectively, in the Lok Sabha elections in June.

The spotlight is particularly on Channapatna, a key part of the Vokkaliga heartland. Given the drubbing that the Congress received in the Old Mysore region during the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is paying particular attention to the by-election in this constituency. The defeat of his brother, D.K. Suresh, in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, of which the Channapatna Assembly constituency is a part, was a personal setback for him. The winner, C.N. Manjunath, a noted cardiologist and son-in-law of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and brother-in-law of Mr. Kumaraswamy, fought on a BJP ticket.

The families of Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Gowda have been fighting for the leadership role of the community for years. While Mr. Shivakumar gained an upper hand after the Congress performed well in Vokkaliga-dominated constituencies in the 2023 Assembly elections, the electoral outcomes were reversed to favour Mr. Kumaraswamy in the 2024 parliamentary elections. The clash of egos is turning Channapatna into a high-stakes, high-decibel battle between the two families.

A poor performance at Channapatna could be seen as yet another blow for Mr. Shivakumar, who has initiated a slew of development projects in the region ahead of the bypolls. There is speculation that Mr. Suresh could be the Congress candidate.

The JD(S) is expected to put up a strong fight to retain the seat, but is facing trouble after five-time MLA C.P. Yogeshwar quit as BJP MLC. There is fear therefore that he might contest as an independent or enter the fray from another party; this could put a spoke in the JD(S)’s wheels and make the contest triangular. Mr. Yogeshwar has turned down the JD(S)’s offer to enter the fray on the regional party’s ticket. The JD(S) is considering Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of the Union Minister, as a possible candidate besides two other local leaders.

While the developments in Channapatna masked the electoral intensity in the other two constituencies — Shiggaon, and Sandur — recent developments have made Shiggaon more interesting. To scotch rumours, Mr. Bommai had maintained that his son, Bharath Bommai, will not contest the seat; yet, just hours after he made this statement, the BJP announced Mr. Bharath as its candidate. This has led to rumblings on dynastic politics in the saffron party, an issue that has dogged the local unit ever since B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, was elevated as BJP State president.

The Congress seems confident about winning the Sandur constituency though it has not announced a candidate, just like in the other two constituencies. It is expected to announce candidates in the next couple of days. The BJP has nominated its Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu for the Sandur (ST reserved) seat.

While ruling parties have tended to perform better in by-elections, these polls are being held at what is perhaps the most difficult phase of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political career. He faces allegations of corruption as 14 sites were distributed by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife in Mysuru; and inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate and Lokayukta. (The sites have been returned to MUDA now.) The political slugfest over corruption issues seems to have put the Chief Minister on the backfoot, triggering a churn within the Congress.

The BJP is also under pressure as the ruling dispensation has instituted inquiries into alleged corruption in various transactions during the previous regime, including crores worth of purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also faces criticism for dynasty politics. This time, it is not just a battle of parties; the fortunes of these leaders will be tied to the outcome.

