A bag full of pythons, a wig lined with gold

Customs officials seize a leopard cub from a passenger who arrived from Thailand at Chennai airport in 2019. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

For reporters, receiving press releases is part of the daily grind. I get press releases from Chennai Customs at least twice or thrice a week, sometime in the evening. Having been in the profession for 10 years, I know what to expect now. Often, it is about how a passenger got caught at the airport with gold inside his rectum.

I have read hundreds of press releases about passengers being held by Customs officials for hiding gold in their rectum. Some years ago, I asked a Customs officer how the department detects this. He laughed and said, “Only through intelligence. Officers send us inputs. If we check 40-50 passengers a day, we find one or two.” This got me thinking: why is concealing gold in the rectum still the preferred mode of smuggling if so many people are caught by the authorities?

Several animals also make their way into the Chennai airport. Two years ago, I was shocked to see pictures and a video of a leopard cub being lifted out of a pink plastic basket. Officials were trying to feed the cub, which was just a month old. A passenger had hidden the cub in his check-in baggage. I shuddered thinking of the torture that the poor animal had been through and the fright it could have caused mid-air if it had managed to wriggle out. From time to time, passengers have been caught trying to sneak in monkeys, reptiles, rodents, and so on.

How do officials get hold of those transporting such animals? An official told me that they look at the passport of the passenger, the place of departure, history, and check if the traveller has any cases against him. “Then, the baggage examination gives them away,” he said. “Once, when we scanned the baggage of a passenger, we spotted a doll-like figure. We were suspicious and sent it back for scanning. This time, the position of the ‘doll’ changed. That’s when we opened it to find monkeys.”

Another time, an official recounted how he and his colleagues put their hands inside a passenger’s baggage to examine its contents. The passenger, who had come from Bangkok, stopped them and admitted that his bag contained ball pythons. The officials recoiled in horror. “We were relieved that he decided to tell us about it at least at that point,” the official grinned. After reporting on such cases, I admit I have often felt nervous on flights wondering if passengers around me are carrying snakes or monkeys.

There have also been several cases of gold being seized. Some instances seem straight out of a film. Passengers hide gold in rods, MP3 players, skateboards, table fans, the transformers of fan heaters and toy cars, the motors of car wash pumps and portable juicers, trimmers, watches, hair dryers, cassette players, footwear, emergency LED lights, and keyboards, to name a few appliances. But there is one case that I will never forget. A passenger, who had neatly lined his wig with gold, got caught as the authorities found his hairstyle suspicious.

Given these bizarre seizures, you would imagine a Customs officer’s job to be exciting. I told an official this once. He replied dryly: “Well, it is interesting. But I would also ask you to put yourself in our shoes and imagine finding snakes and leopard cubs inside baggage.”

