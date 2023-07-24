July 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 23, 2023 03:18 pm IST

New Delhi, July 23: The Union Government does not propose to do away with the present method of police verification for employment in public services. This question was raised at a recent meeting of the Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament attached to the Home Ministry by Mr. Jyotirmoy Bosu who alleged that police verification was in effect “political victimisation” as it debarred suitable persons from employment in the Government. The Home Ministry, however, does not share this view. It feels that in order to ensure that persons in Government service are loyal, upright and impartial, it is necessary for this Government to exercise discretion in appointments. It was made clear at the committee meeting that no person is considered “unfit” for appointment solely because of his political opinions. Persons who will be unsuitable for appointment will be those who may have been convicted of criminal offences involving moral turpitude and those who have indulged in malpractices, at examinations conducted by the recruiting authorities and are debarred from consideration for employment.

