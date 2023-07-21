July 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 20, 2023 03:19 pm IST

Messrs. L.N. Agarwalla, D.D. Thacker, K. Woralf, Khramsi Khora Ramji, Telu Ram Agarwalla and Rai Bahadur Jagamal Raja have issued the following notice: A general meeting of Colliery Proprietors, Coal Merchants, and others interested in the Coal trade will be held at Jharia on Monday the 23rd July at 4:30 p.m.in the premises of Babu Ramjas Agarwalla’s New Jharia Colliery to consider the critical situation brought on the Indian Coal Industry by the large influx of foreign coals. The effect of this heavy importation of foreign coals has been simply disastrous to the cause of the Indian Coal Industry and the recent advent of imported coal into Calcutta is a matter of the gravest concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.