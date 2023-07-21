July 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Messrs. L.N. Agarwalla, D.D. Thacker, K. Woralf, Khramsi Khora Ramji, Telu Ram Agarwalla and Rai Bahadur Jagamal Raja have issued the following notice: A general meeting of Colliery Proprietors, Coal Merchants, and others interested in the Coal trade will be held at Jharia on Monday the 23rd July at 4:30 p.m.in the premises of Babu Ramjas Agarwalla’s New Jharia Colliery to consider the critical situation brought on the Indian Coal Industry by the large influx of foreign coals. The effect of this heavy importation of foreign coals has been simply disastrous to the cause of the Indian Coal Industry and the recent advent of imported coal into Calcutta is a matter of the gravest concern.