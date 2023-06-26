HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Glass factory at Kabul

June 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Radhika Santhanam 10280

Delhi, June 25: It is understood that the Amir of Afghanistan has granted important concessions to a local firm of industrialists for starting a glass factory at Kabul. A few weeks back a party consisting of Messrs Harchand Rajnarain and D.S. Swamie of the local glass factory proceeded to Kabul on invitation from the Amir’s Government with the view to examine facilities for glass manufacture in the latter place. The party has just returned to Delhi and it is stated that the preparations are being made to complete a contract and start the work of erecting a factory at Kabul.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.