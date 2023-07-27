ADVERTISEMENT

In England

July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 26, 2023 07:24 pm IST

London, July 25: Speaking at the banker’s dinner, Mr. Baldwin dwelt on Britain’s achievements in restoring her finances. The floating debt had been reduced from fifteen hundred to eight hundred millions and all foreign debts paid, except that of the American Government. The Premier stated that officials numbered only ten per cent, above the pre-war time despite the creation of new departments. Continuing, he said that Britain had just made an offer to the Allies proposing that the first steps towards settlement conceived in such spirit that he hoped ultimate success would be attained and he would leave nothing undone to achieve settlement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US