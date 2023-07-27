July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 26, 2023 07:24 pm IST

London, July 25: Speaking at the banker’s dinner, Mr. Baldwin dwelt on Britain’s achievements in restoring her finances. The floating debt had been reduced from fifteen hundred to eight hundred millions and all foreign debts paid, except that of the American Government. The Premier stated that officials numbered only ten per cent, above the pre-war time despite the creation of new departments. Continuing, he said that Britain had just made an offer to the Allies proposing that the first steps towards settlement conceived in such spirit that he hoped ultimate success would be attained and he would leave nothing undone to achieve settlement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.