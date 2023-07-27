July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 25: Speaking at the banker’s dinner, Mr. Baldwin dwelt on Britain’s achievements in restoring her finances. The floating debt had been reduced from fifteen hundred to eight hundred millions and all foreign debts paid, except that of the American Government. The Premier stated that officials numbered only ten per cent, above the pre-war time despite the creation of new departments. Continuing, he said that Britain had just made an offer to the Allies proposing that the first steps towards settlement conceived in such spirit that he hoped ultimate success would be attained and he would leave nothing undone to achieve settlement.