June 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

The monsoon continues active in Burma and North-east India and has extended into the East United Provinces. Rainfall has been nearly general in Lower Burma, Assam, Bengal, Bihar and Orissa, Kumaon Hills, Malabar and local in Upper Burma, East United Provinces, Konkan and Coorg. A few falls have occurred in East Central Provinces and South-east Madras.