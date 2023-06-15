HamberMenu
In China

June 15, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Peking, June 14: The capital is at present without a President and without a Cabinet, following the recent resignation of the Cabinet and the President Liyuan Hung, the latter owing to the threats that troops would be brought in unless he vacated office. He entrained for Tientsin and the Civil Governor there with troops surrounded the train and is now practically keeping Liyuan Hung a prisoner because he did not yield to the demand to handover the President’s seal. Peking nevertheless is quiet and a few ex-Cabinet Ministers are carrying on the Government.

