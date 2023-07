July 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 11, 2023 07:01 pm IST

Trivandrum, July 11: Mr. Constantine, Agent, Jaffna and Mr. Sabapathy Pillai, Member, Legislative Council, Jaffna, with others have arrived here having been deputed by the Ceylon Government for making representation to the Travancore Government regarding the duty on Jaffna Tobacco.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.