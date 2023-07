July 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 16, 2023 05:38 pm IST

The Diplomatic Corps Committee has concluded the investigation of the Liacheng outrage and it is understood that it has decided to demand 3,500 silver dollars for each foreign captive besides personal losses, the dismissal of the Military Governor of Shantung and the lesser officials and also the organisation of Railway guards under the foreign officers.

