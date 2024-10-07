100 days completed, but the work has just begun

With great responsibility comes an obligation to deliver what is best for our youth and to ensure their futures are bright, productive, and successful. In just 100 days, our government is well on its way to fulfilling its responsibility of making India a global skilling hub and setting an example of excellence at scale through our comprehensive skilling roadmap. I am fortunate to have the additional responsibility of being a Minister of State for Education, and the synergies between education and skilling for livelihoods are significant. There have been many highlights over the last 100 days, but from our nation’s perspective, the work of being a skilling superpower has just begun.

In many ways, the Union Budget announcement, which gave tremendous support and responsibility to our Ministry, with the Prime Minister’s clarion call for how skilling and India are integrated and synonymous with India’s growth story during his 15th August address, have been encouraging and humbling. I am tasked not just with ensuring our children receive the best education and life skills that our government can offer, but also ensure that they are prepared for successful careers through a comprehensive skilling platform that we are putting in place.

Education and skill development have always been the twin pillars of any nation’s progress. Together, they bridge the gap between the dreams of youth and the reality of a prosperous, self-reliant India. Since assuming charge, the learning curve has been steep. However, one thing became clear early on: government reports, numbers, and policies alone cannot capture the full picture. We need to understand lived experiences and learn from them to understand the impact and opportunity within the National Education Policy 2020 and other Central Schemes. To do so, it was essential to step beyond the confines of the written word and spend extensive time with the key stakeholders and beneficiaries. I have enjoyed and learned from my engagement with students, teachers, and industry leaders alike.

A glimpse of this impact was witnessed in schools like the PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, where students were excelling not only academically but also in extracurricular activities. For example, Ashish Pandey, an extraordinary artist who aspires to be a 3D artist. His portrait of my grandfather, former Prime Minister Shri Chaudhary Charan Singhji, felt lifelike as if he were present in the room. Similarly, my visit to JNV Palghar was highly personalised, as I was accompanied by the MP, who is an alumnus of the institution. One student, Akshita, brilliantly balanced tradition and modernity in her paintings, embodying what India’s education system aims to foster — an appreciation for heritage while embracing the future.

This narrative of success extends beyond classrooms to the realm of skill development, where young Indians are shaping industries. At the National Skill Training Institute in Noida, two young women who had completed training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed a chatbot. Their achievement demonstrated the immense potential of India’s youth, and their dedication to mentoring others was a testament to the transformative power of skill development.

Education goes beyond academics; it is about preparing youth to engage with the world, to think critically, and to solve problems creatively. Likewise, skill development is more than technical training — it is about empowerment and ensuring that young people have the tools they need to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. This is the time to identify and support high-impact sectors such as sports among others, from school to skilling to livelihoods, and having these benefit the personal development of individuals.

In skill development, significant strides have been made. One of the highlights was India’s participation in the WorldSkills competition in Lyon, France, where I watched proudly as 60 of our most skilled participants competed across 50 disciplines. Their remarkable performance showcased India’s potential to become the skill capital of the world. The vision is to see India rise to the top of the WorldSkills leaderboard and perhaps be engaged beyond just as a participant. Another key milestone was revamping the Model Skill Loan Scheme. In alignment with the goals of the 2024-25 Budget, the loan limit for skilling was increased to ₹7.5 lakh, up from ₹1.5 lakh, with a broader lending network that now includes small finance banks and additional courses.

Critical, but optimistic

An industry-driven approach has been central to all these efforts. New partnerships are set to enhance our outreach and, partnering with countries such as our recent collaboration with Malaysia aims to strengthen workforce development and expertise exchange. The future of India’s youth lies in the meeting of education and skill development, where schools nurture creativity and values, and skill programmes prepare young professionals to lead in emerging industries such as AI, robotics, and renewable energy. The work ahead is critical but we have reason to be optimistic.

Reflecting on such stories of resilience, talent, and determination evokes a deep sense of responsibility. These encounters have left a profound impact, renewing the commitment to serve with even greater dedication. Let us continue our work to build a nation where every dream has the chance to flourish, and every talent is given the opportunity to shine.

Jayant Chaudhary is Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India. Views are personal