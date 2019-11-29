Letters

Wrong priorities

The BJP government’s priorities for governance seem to be heading in a direction detrimental to the growth and stability of the country. The economy has slowed down beyond all expectations, unemployment has reached its highest in 45 years and prices of essentials are on the rise. Instead of focusing its attention on these issues and, more importantly, on health and education of its citizens, the government’s priority now is for a National Register of Citizens, a step that’s bound to create more problems than solutions. As a senior citizen, I fear the nation is going through a traumatic phase with people at the helm having no clue about how to set things right. There appears only muddled thinking, complacency, and above, all hubris (Editorial page, “The misadventure of a new citizenship regime,” Nov. 27).

Muneem Atther,

Bengaluru

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019

