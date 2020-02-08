Words and words

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is distracting people by talking about everything other than the real issues (“PM silent on real issues: Rahul”, February 7). In fact, it is every political party that is distracting the people —from the agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register to tall talk in Parliament. It has become political drama for all. In spite of the ruling party and government’s assurance that no Indian will be affected by these pieces of legislation, it is the Opposition that continues to side-track the real issues. Us citizens are the victims of this super drama. This is a question that must be posed to the national parties — Then why blame each other?

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

The Prime Minister thinks himself as a street fighter and not as the Prime Minister of India while making jibes against political opponents. He has to maintain decency and decorum in his public utterances. His followers are there in plenty to cheer him but harm is being done to clean and healthy politics. It is really unfortunate that politics has reached such low levels (“PM silent on real issues: Rahul,” February 7).

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

The Prime Minister welcomes the public’s verdict when the same majority makes him win elections but labels people as anarchists when it asks for certain laws to be rolled back or amended. If you follow the spirit of true democracy you cannot ignore the opinion of such a large section of protesters. The government ought to be discussing pressing issues than name calling (Page 1, “Path chosen by you can led to anarchy, PM cautions Oppn.”, February 7).

Santosh Kumar,

Patna, Bihar