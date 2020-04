The suggestion by the Readers’ Editor that the term “honour killing” needs to be revisited needs thought (“Cloak-and-dagger words”, December 18). I have noticed that some of the Tamil media already use the term “aanava-k kolai” as opposed to “gaurava-k kolai” which is in vogue generally. I would suggest the term “arrogant killing”.

C.G. Rishikesh,

Chennai