Windfall year

The editorial, “Best year ever” (December 25), analyses the sterling performance of the Indian cricket team accurately but the one thing disturbing about the Indian cricket team is that the batting on occasion looks so brittle that a little tighter bowling triggers a top or middle order collapse and the batsmen return to the pavilion in a procession without a fight. The tail slogs in vain. If the established batsmen in an innings can avoid loose shots when the going is not good, the team can do an Australia or a Pakistan to redeem lost ground. The team must do well in South Africa and erase the perception that it wilts when challenged on a foreign pitch.
Pushpa Dorai,
Nurani, Kerala
