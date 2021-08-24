Wildlife SOS

The report, “Wild tusker electrocuted” (Andhra Pradesh, August 20), with the additional detail that this is the tenth casualty due to electrocution in two years in the Chittoor area, is distressing for environmentalists. A fine animal in its prime has been lost. Farmers in the area have been highlighting the issue of dangling power lines, yet inaction pervades. How long are we to continue to count lost wildlife?

Reports of wild animal deaths are rising, as can be seen in the media. This could even be a form of organised crime to ensure wild habitats are made free for human use. Habitats are being lost and magnificent wildlife is dwindling. The subject needs to be in focus.

Nalla Jogi Naidu,

Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh