What’s in the Budget

The quest to have a Budget that was hailed as a six-pack economic push, with measures to accelerate economic recovery, has not been encouraging. There could have been allocations for direct cash transfer to poor households to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Budget does not have the much-needed massive financial outlay for the revival of small and medium-scale industries. Figures highlighted by the Finance Minister to portray the government as farmer-friendly cannot be cited to validate the three new farm laws. The super-rich seem to have escaped this time too in terms of taxation. The disinvestment of ‘national assets’ and privatisation do not strengthen the economy. The reason why Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam have been chosen for favourable treatment is not far to seek — they are election-bound States.
G. David Milton,
Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu
In general, the Union Budget looks good as it focuses mainly on health care, innovation and R&D infrastructure, and transportation networks. Very surprisingly, Tamil Nadu got a sizeable allocation towards the metro rail phase and improvement of the highway network.
However, from a tax-payer’s point of view, it is a lacklustre Budget as there was no announcement on any categories of an increase in the income ceiling limit, standard deduction or towards exemption under 80CC.
R.V. Baskaran,
Chennai
