Wavering economics

Karnataka has become the latest State after U.P., Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan to fall prey to ever-growing neo-socialistic cum populist tendencies of the elected government — of using loan waivers to ‘bribe’ voters (“Kumaraswamy waives farm loans”, July 6). It is a dangerous trend and a vicious cycle our States are getting into, despite being warned repeatedly by the Union Finance Ministry, NITI Aayog and the Chief Economic Adviser. Capital funds are being diverted into wasteful expenditures like these, leading to lower productivity and negligible infrastructural investments. The informal lending sector will see an extinction as these loans aren’t waived by the government. It is time we take practical measures and economically be rational about it.

Subham Poddar,

Kolkata