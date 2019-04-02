Water distress

As water sources in south India begin to show signs of severe distress and exploitation, the focus should move to environmentalists who have been struggling to point out that dwindling green cover and shrinking water bodies are issues within our control. Rampant real estate development and concretisation are also why we are faced with such a miserable situation. Studies have shown that buildings, roads and other hard surfaces absorb and store heat whereas vegetation reflects heat. China has realised rather late in the day. Its vertical forests — buildings that are designed to incorporate lush greenery along their facades, with trees and hedging sprouting from external gardens — are now being seen as solutions to tackle its deadly smog and pollution. The key issue is the availability of water; the best time to prepare and plan for water conservation is before the monsoon. Rainwater harvesting has been partly successful.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad