Letters

Waste menace in Kerala

more-in

 

It may come as a shock to many that there is a serious problem in Kerala — civic and attitude; namely, waste disposal in public places. Large stretches of the State are littered with garbage, which poses a health hazard too. It is upsetting that a State which prides itself in 100% literacy lacks a basic civic sense. Cleanliness is also a catalyst for investors, tourists and NRIs to explore nature’s beauty and deepen economic activities.

Bobby Thomas,

Dubai, UAE

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 1:19:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/waste-menace-in-kerala/article30342851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY