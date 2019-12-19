Waste menace in Kerala

It may come as a shock to many that there is a serious problem in Kerala — civic and attitude; namely, waste disposal in public places. Large stretches of the State are littered with garbage, which poses a health hazard too. It is upsetting that a State which prides itself in 100% literacy lacks a basic civic sense. Cleanliness is also a catalyst for investors, tourists and NRIs to explore nature’s beauty and deepen economic activities.
Bobby Thomas,
Dubai, UAE
