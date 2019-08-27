Plastic has engulfed the world and become an existential threat to most life forms (“Let us wage a war on plastic, says PM”, August 26). Even the oceans are full of plastic. While the problem is global, the war against plastic has to be fought locally.

Single-use plastic is still rampantly used in India despite attempts to ban it. The government has to invest in researching and developing alternate materials that are as versatile and useful as plastic. Meanwhile, heavy fines should be imposed on those producing, purchasing and using single-use plastic.

Kosaraju Chandramouli, Hyderabad