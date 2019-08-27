Letters

War on plastic

more-in

Plastic has engulfed the world and become an existential threat to most life forms (“Let us wage a war on plastic, says PM”, August 26). Even the oceans are full of plastic. While the problem is global, the war against plastic has to be fought locally.

Single-use plastic is still rampantly used in India despite attempts to ban it. The government has to invest in researching and developing alternate materials that are as versatile and useful as plastic. Meanwhile, heavy fines should be imposed on those producing, purchasing and using single-use plastic.

Kosaraju Chandramouli, Hyderabad

 

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019 9:07:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/war-on-plastic/article29263039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY