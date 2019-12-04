War of words

It is unfortunate that the absence of seven members who raised starred questions led to the adjournment of the Upper House five minutes earlier on Monday.

House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is right in terming it a “sorry state of affairs” (Inside pages, “Venkaiah upset at absence of members”, December 3). Does their absence mean that the members who raised the questions were not so serious about their questions? It is only appropriate that suitable forms of punishment are meted out to such members.

Also, while it was unbecoming of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to have used an inappropriate word to describe the Prime Minister and the Home Minister it was indiscreet on the part of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to have reacted by raising the Congress president’s foreign origin in the Lok Sabha.

This kind of tit-for-tat serves no meaningful purpose. Moreover, it is a sheer waste of time, energy and money (“BJP, Congress spar over ‘infiltrator’ comment”, December 3). It is a sine qua non that the level of conduct of our lawmakers and the standard of their debate require a marked improvement. It is time that they stopped being argumentative, acted as responsible lawmakers and became effective debaters too.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala