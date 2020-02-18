Letters

Vulnerable electorate

The phenomenal outreach of social media networks in our country has raised the susceptibility of the electorate to micro-targeting. Through social media networks — coupled with sophisticated data mining and analytical tools — companies have acquired enormous capabilities to profile individuals. One can visualise the potential of these tools being used by political parties as a force multiplier to increase vote share, considering the vulnerabilities already existing in India. (Editorial page, “In political micro-targeting, the vulnerable Indian voter,” Feb. 17).

A.Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Feb 18, 2020

